The Sweet Relief Of Arts Experiences: Artweek Auckland Kicks Off This Weekend

With another week looming of Level 3, Artweek Auckland offers some sweet artful relief with a collection of incredible experiences that can be enjoyed from the safety of our bubbles. Media are invited to cover these positive arts events as we head towards the second week of Artweek Auckland when galleries will open again.

This coming weekend from 5 – 9 November Artweek offers up daily walks or picnics under the uplifting backdrop of public art, self guided tours and if you are at home - online exhibitions.

Once restrictions ease from Wednesday 10 November, galleries across the city will be able to open following the government’s guidelines, giving people the much needed chance to get out into their local community and support artists, galleries and arts spaces safely.

This weekend filming, photo opportunities and distanced interviews with artists are available:

Aucklanders can download the new Artweek Every Week free app from the Apple Store or Google Play, to take self guided walking tours of public art throughout the city. These include the Link Alliance City Rail Link Art Walks around their station construction sites, Te Paparahi Toi Māori tours - the first ever collection of self-guided walks highlighting Māori art in the heart of the city centre and Street Artearoa curated street art tours of Newmarket and Glen Innes.

Heart of the City present a programme of delightful public art available to view at any Alert Level: Changing Lanes – A series of temporary artworks that transform the city during the festival, with work from Erin Forsyth, Bobbie Gray, Margaret Lewis & Bhavesh Bhuthadia, and Paul Woodruffe, Teare Turetahi, & Ashlee Tawhiti. La Lumiere return with another stunning light installation Forest of Light , at Te Ha o Hine, lower Khartoum Place Artist Deborah Crowe has brought the Freyberg Place Steps to life with her bright and optimistic work Nature Wins! In Te Komititanga view lightboxes with works from artists Julia Mapusua and Jocelyn Janon & Jahra Wasasala .

Also in the city centre The Lightship digital screen on Bledisloe Wharf, in partnership with The University of Auckland, Elam School of Fine Arts is pleased to present 'Kupesi Sisi Huelo 'oe Taulanga Waitemata moe Funga Tāmaki Makaurau' - a new work by Doctoral student Sione Faletau.

Across the city there will be pop up art on Phantom billboards by Matt Dowman and the Cross St Music photo exhibition. Artweek has also teamed up with Ooh! Media to give primary school students the opportunity to participate, with artworks from chosen students displayed on bus shelters in Halsey St.

Xero will be hosting online workshops, The Art of Business , for small business owners and artists to understand the financial side of running a business better, as well as a panel discussion on developing a sustainable career in the arts with Courtney Sina-Meredith, Judy Darragh, Tim Melville, Evan Woodruffe and Zoe Black.

For the Love of Bees' team up with artist Brunelle Dias for their latest Pasture Painting in Victoria Park, helping to contribute to the millions of flowers each honeybee colony needs each year to survive

in Victoria Park, helping to contribute to the millions of flowers each honeybee colony needs each year to survive You can also head online, where AUT will be hosting The World of Light featuring the work of seventeen digital artists, Fo Guang Yuan Art Gallery will host their annual Art Salon online including with a 3D virtual exhibition tour, as well as many other participating Artweek galleries hosting digital presentations of artworks, ahead of opening their doors next week.

