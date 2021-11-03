Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ariki - Who Will Be 'Catch The Chief' Champ 2021 – On Māori Television!

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Young Māori men and women are stepping up their skills and strategies in a bid to fend off elimination and make the grand finale of Māori Television’s indigenous martial arts competition, ARIKI

screening Tuesdays at 4.00 PM.

Puketotara or Jonkers Farm is the spectacular backdrop for the fierce fighting with rākau (sticks) in the second season of ARIKI produced by West Auckland’s Mahi Tahi Media.

A fast-paced sport based upon the ancestral art form, mau rākau, 'Hopu i te Ariki' or ‘Catch the Chief’ was conceived by the prestigious National School for Ancient Māori Weaponry, Te Whare Tū Taua o Aotearoa.

Eight teams with five warriors – including one Ariki or Chief per team – have been competing in this year’s tournament which is now entering the preliminary and elimination rounds.

The last team standing will win the coveted title of ARIKI champions by one of two ways: either eliminating all members of the opposing team or by striking the Ariki once, thus eliminating the entire tribe. Five umpires and two judges are the adjudicators.

Coming up on the final episodes of the second season of ARIKI:

EPISODE 9 – Tuesday 9 November 2021 at 4.00 PM: The first quarter final and elimination round.

EPISODE 10 – Tuesday 16 November 2021 at 4.00 PM: The second quarter final and elimination round.

EPISODE 11 – Tuesday 23 November 2021 at 4.00 PM: The first semi-final.

EPISODE 12 – Tuesday 30 November 2021 at 4.00 PM: The second semi-final.

EPISODE 13 – Tuesday 7 December 2021 at 4.00 PM: The grand finale to determine the 2021 supreme champion.

The second series of ARIKI – entirely in the Māori language with English subtitles – screens on Māori Television every Tuesday at 4.00 PM.

