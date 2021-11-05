Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ's MOUSEY Returns With Girl Power Anthem 'The Bench'

Friday, 5 November 2021, 7:51 am
Press Release: The Label

Today, Christchurch singer and songwriter Mousey makes a fiery return with new girl power anthem, ‘The Bench’. The anticipated single release follows the success of her bewitching debut album Lemon Law, which earned a 2019 APRA Silver Scroll nomination for breakout track, ‘Extreme Highs.'

Produced by Ben Edwards (Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding), 'The Bench' was written by Mousey in lockdown last year. Heavy with rage and bite, and bolstered by raucous electric guitar, the track digs into Mousey's experiences with "silly boys" over the years. "The Bench is a crazy, feminist bop, all of my bad experiences and frustrations with boys in high school and similarly later in life needed a constructive outlet, and this song is it," Mousey explains.

The accompanying video, directed by Ōtautahi-based filmmaker Martin Sagadin, embodies the song's feminist message and sees Mousey and her all-female band kicking it in power suits and taking care of business. Listen to 'The Bench' HERE and watch the video HERE.

Watch: Mousey - 'The Bench' (Official Video) 
Share Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUVaqAYlqWU

Mousey is the project of Christchurch songwriter Sarena Close. With a strong sense of melody and emotionally raw sincerity, Mousey cherishes the art of communicating the human experience above all else. She is inspired by local artists Aldous Harding, Tiny Ruins, and Anthonie Tonnon, as well as Big Thief, Lomelda, and Eels. And yet her sound defies the restrictions of genre and her music provides a unique and powerful insight into this wonderful and confusing world.

Her 2019 debut album Lemon Law marked a significant milestone for Mousey, and earned her a nomination at the 2019 APRA Silver Scrolls for breakout track, ‘Extreme Highs’. 2020 would also see her as a finalist for the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut prize at the Taite Music Prize Awards and performing at the Silver Scroll awards with a captivating live performance of L.A.B’s 'In the Air'.

As a live act, Mousey has played headline tours in New Zealand and Australia and opened for acclaimed artists such as The Beths, Reb Fountain, The Chills, and more. Her performances are characterised by her faultless vocals, and raw emotional energy.

Stay tuned for more to come from Mousey.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 