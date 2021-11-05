Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eight’s New Talent Cleaning Up This Award Season

Friday, 5 November 2021, 10:08 am
Press Release: Eight

Eight’s talented newcomer Courtney Brookes has won the Emerging Director award at the 42nd AWARD Awards.

This follows a slew of award wins and nominations for Brookes, with a recent win at the 2021 Shots Awards for New Director of the Year, along with nominations for CICLOPE Asia’s New Talent Award and further nominations for AWARD Awards and CAANZ Axis.

Courtney comments, “I'm pinching myself with this win! Shoutout to the incredible judges for squeezing me amongst some fine Australian directing talent - it's an honour!”

In addition, Award-winning Australian director / DOP duo Tourist (Mitch Green and Louis English), have been named as finalists in CICLOPE’s 2021 global shortlist. The shortlist is formed by the best-ranked entries in the first round of judging of winners from this year’s regional shows CICLOPE Asia, CICLOPE Latino and CICLOPE Africa.

Alongside an already impressive line-up of awards, Tourist secured the win for CICLOPE Asia’s New Talent Award for their Crust Pizza campaign which led them to being finalists in CICLOPE’s global shortlist.

Tourist comments, “We really were not expecting to win at CICLOPE Asia and now to be through to the international round is pretty surreal. We’ve been calling it the 'little pizza ad that could'. We’re incredibly humbled by the other work in our category but excited to keep this train rolling.”

Eight Executive Producer and Partner, Lib Kelly comments, “Courtney is fast becoming a renowned director and this nomination for the AWARD awards is another acknowledgement of her steep trajectory. With Tourist being named as finalists in CICLOPE’s global shortlist, our newest directorial additions are on a roll.

Eight owners Lib Kelly and Katie Millington proudly received a nomination for the 2021 B&T Diversity Champion Award, with the outcome to be announced on November 12.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eight on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 