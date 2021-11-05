Japanese Film Festival Online 2022

Pre-event: November 15th – 21st 2021

Main event: February 14th – 27th 2022

The Embassy of Japan, in cooperation with the Japan Foundation, are very pleased to announce that the Japan Foundation’s Japanese Film Festival Online will be back in 2022 and accessible to people all over New Zealand.

In the lead up to the Main event (February 2022), a Pre-event will be held from 15th-21st November 2021, during which five films from the previous festival will be available to viewers once more.

This festival presents the chance to learn about various Japanese social and cultural traditions, lifestyles, and values while appreciating the creativity and art form of Japanese cinema.

Viewers can experience Japanese films from the comfort of their own home, or elsewhere on internet accessible devices.

We hope that this wide variety of films from Japan will provide an uplifting experience to New Zealanders, especially for those who are facing uncertainty and difficulties in getting to the cinema in some parts of the country.

Please refer to the Japanese Film Festival’s website for more information:

https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/jffonline2022/new_zealand/

Access to the Film Festival Online is free. All films have English subtitles.

