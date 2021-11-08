Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Award-winning Mural Unveiled In Christchurch

Monday, 8 November 2021, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Keep New Zealand Beautiful

Christchurch artist, Corey Harbrow, has unveiled his award-winning mural titled, ‘Game Over’, on the administration block at Cuthberts Green in Bromley, Christchurch. 
 


Corey was one of ten winners from across the country who took out the top prize in Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Resene Nature Murals Competition 2021.

His mural depicts an arcade toy claw game with endangered animals as the toys.

"My mural 'Our Planet is Not a Game' reflects a serious environmental message but in a lighthearted manner. The vibrant claw machine contains species that are super vulnerable or on the brink of extinction. It's not a game for some of these helpless animals so always be kind to our environment to keep it diverse and colourful!" says Corey.

The Resene Nature Murals Competition, which is part of the Paint New Zealand Beautiful programme, ran from April to June 2021, with artists encouraged to submit mural designs which included an environmental message. Artists from around the country sent in their designs, with the top ten murals selected based on their environmental message, enhancement of the community, and originality/creativity. Artists then have 12 months to bring their mural to life.

Winning designs receive a $1000 grant upon completion, along with a $750 Resene paint voucher and other materials to paint their mural.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO, Heather Saunderson, said: "Our Nature Murals Competition is getting more popular every year. This is the fifth year we've run the competition in partnership with Resene, and once again we've been overwhelmed with not only the quantity, but the quality of the entries we've received. We know the benefits that beautification of public spaces can have on local communities, so we're always excited to see it when these murals come to life.”

The ten winning artists and regions are listed below, with their designs visible on the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website.

  • Brigita Mana Botma, Our Next Generation, Auckland
  • Corey Harbrow, Game Over, Christchurch
  • Denise Fort, Let’s Grow Together, Raglan
  • Deow Owen, The Journey of the Piwakawaka, Waianiwa
  • Faye Chadburn, Circalunar Rhythm, Tauranga
  • Jennifer Corbett, Feed Me, Taranaki
  • Joel Nicholls, Water Water Every Where, Auckland
  • Louie Zalk-Neale, Matairangi, Wellington
  • Mark Noble, U R Nature, Rotorua
  • Stanley Mans, Nourish Nature Naturally, Hastings

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Keep New Zealand Beautiful on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 