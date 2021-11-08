Leading By Example For Women In Motorcycling

NOVEMBER 8, 2021: Motorcycling events wouldn’t happen without women like Canterbury’s Jo Ffitch being involved says Motorcycling New Zealand’s (MNZ) Women’s Commission.

"The major role women undertake to ensure motorcycling events can take place should not be underestimated," said MNZ’s Women’s Commissioner Sandra Perry.

"Many of New Zealand’s motorcycling events just wouldn’t happen without the women members of organising teams and club committees.

"Jo Ffitch of the Canterbury ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) Club is an inspiration and a role model to many women in the motorcycling community – she makes things happen.

"Jo is a dedicated committee member of her club, working as secretary/treasurer, sign-on person and lap scorer," said Perry.

Jo Fitch said: "Women can do anything – we can race motorbikes, be officials, organise events and govern the sport.

"I've never been a racer, however I've done almost everything else in the past ten years at the Canterbury ATV Club.

"ATV racing is a great sport with many families involved and they love it –everyone comes off the race track with massive smiles on their faces.

"I often work weekends and everyone else on the committee races, so I ensure that if I can’t be there on the day, everything is in place so it all goes off without a hitch.

"The different classes are evolving and growing and it is great to see this in the women's classes especially - we used to have only three or four women racing, now we have nine or 10.

"When women help, support and lead their clubs, or get on a race bike, it is a great thing," said Ffitch.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

