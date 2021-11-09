Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cancer Society Golf Challenge – 72 Holes. 1 Day.

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society

It is an understatement to say 2021 has been a difficult year, including the cancellation of numerous gatherings. This has meant forgoing numerous fundraising events for the Cancer Society, including the iconic Daffodil Day street appeal, which raise essential funds to support people affected by cancer.

Luckily, the Cancer Society’s Longest Day golf challenge in December and January will not join the list of rescheduled events, as it takes place outside and allows for social distancing.

The event invites participants to test their skills and endurance. The challenge is to complete four rounds of golf (72 holes) in one day to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

Players tee off at sunrise and play through to sunset, making the most of daylight on the longest days of the year. The longest day of the year is 21 December, but participants can play any day in December or January that suits them.

Participating in this year’s Auckland event is enthusiastic golfer Alex Petty, a remarkable young man who bucked the typical stereotypes around blokes seeking medical advice around health problems. After experiencing unexpected bleeding, he went straight to the GP.

“Last year in November at the age of 34, I had a surprise diagnosis of rectal cancer…it came as a huge shock”, says Alex.

Because of Alex’s quick actions, the tumour was removed, and he is now in remission.

“This highlighted if something is not quite right with your body, get it checked out. It gives you the best chance of a good outcome.”

“Put aside that embarrassment, obviously for me it was rectal cancer. It is not an area you love to get checked out…but for me, if I hadn’t gone and stomached the embarrassment, I might not be here today.”

Alex is excited to participate in this year’s event, saying that getting back into golf was one of the key motivators for him while going through a difficult time.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise some money and some awareness for such an important cause that seems to affect more and more of us young New Zealanders.”

Andrew Young, CEO of Cancer Society Auckland Northland Division says, “We are excited that we can hold this event regardless of Covid restrictions. It is important for those who have experienced cancer to feel a sense of connection, something that has been complicated in recent times.”

“We are extremely grateful to those who want to come out and raise funds so that we can be there for New Zealanders during one of the most difficult times of their lives. Funds raised will allow us to provide safe transport to and from treatment, counselling support, and accommodation.”

The Cancer Society invites golfers to dust off their golf clubs and get ready for The Longest Day golf challenge, raising money for people with cancer. Choose the day, the course, tell your mates and make the team – or do it solo.

To register and find out more about the Longest Day golf challenge, visit www.longestday.org.nz

