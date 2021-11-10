Croatian Duo 2CELLOS Announce NZ Tour Date For December 2022

NEW ZEALAND DATE ANNOUNCED ON THEIR FAREWELL WORLD TOUR

Having spent the last ten years together as the 2CELLOS, releasing six studio albums, amassing billions of streams, performing at iconic venues across the globe and selling one million tickets to their electric live performances, the duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER today announce the addition of an Auckland date to their farewell tour, The Dedicated Tour.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 17 November, 10:00 am NZDT from www.tegdainty.com

The 2CELLOS said:

"We are excited to be back touring as the 2CELLOS for one last time in 2022.

With shows already announced in the U.S. and Europe we are pleased to add these final dedicated shows for Australasia.

It will be a joyous way to end the last 2CELLOS tour amongst our friends in New Zealand."

On their world tour, the duo said:

"The Dedicated Tour is the culmination of everything we have achieved as the 2CELLOS. These will be our biggest shows, playing to some of the biggest audiences. We climbed the mountain together and we reached the peak of what we can do together. We will put everything we have learnt from playing together into these dates. They will be intense, they will rock, they will be touching, they will be emotional. We are going to throw everything at them - and then we can rest the 2CELLOS. Are you ready to celebrate with us?!"

NEW ZEALAND 2022 TOUR DATE

Sunday 4 December 2022 Auckland Spark Arena

