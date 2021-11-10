Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Benee To Headline Dance Farm Festival

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Dance Farm Festival

Whangamata’s Dance Farm Festival has today revealed that indie pop superstar BENEE will headline the inaugural summer festival, completing an already impressive line-up of kiwi talent.

Being held on 08 January 2022 at Joe’s Farm in Whangamata, the twenty-one-year-old Supalonely singer will be joined by Mitch James, SACHI, Ladyhawke, Niko Walters, LA Women, Georgia Lines and AACACIA.

With Platinum Awards piled up around the globe and having just released her first 2021 single Doesn’t Matter, BENEE can’t wait to kick off her touring schedule as headline act for Dance Farm.

“I’m so stoked to announce that I’ll be heading to Whangamata this summer for Dance Farm Festival! We all have a part to play to save this summer and keep everyone safe, so please get vaccinated so you can attend! I can’t wait to get back to playing more shows and sharing a bunch of new music I’ve been working on throughout 2021! See ya soooon!!!!!” says BENEE.

Event Organiser, Denis Beaver from Coro-Events says; “Whangamata is more than ready to play host to some of the biggest names in kiwi music! With BENEE having joined our incredible home-grown line-up, Dance Farm is a summer festival that you won’t want to miss. The countdown is on!”

R15 youth tickets and 18+ GA tickets with VIP and camping options are on sale now via www.dancefarm.co.nz.

All tickets include free shuttle transport to and from Whangamata.

