Thousands Of Hours Of Māori Audiovisual Content Secured For Future Generations

Thousands of hours of Māori content will be preserved as part of a new strategic alliance between Māori Television and Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision.

In an agreement signed today (11 November), the two organisations will also work together to ensure Māori and iwi will have long-term access to their respective audiovisual collections as taonga tuku iho.

Māori Television’s Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima says the relationship with Ngā Taonga enables both organisations to support the revitalisation of Māori language and culture.

As New Zealand’s flagship indigenous media organisation, Māori Television is committed to collaborating and supporting partnerships across the industry, Mr Taurima says.

“These stories belong to all of us – by working together, we can ensure this taonga is protected, promoted and made more accessible to our audiences now as well as future generations.”

The Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive of Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision, Honiana Love, agrees. “This is the start of a new journey as we work together to ensure the preservation and accessibility of mātauranga Māori. We are very excited to be working more closely with Māori Television ensuring that their amazing content is digitally preserved and available for generations to come.”

