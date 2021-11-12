Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Don McGlashan Releases 'Go Back In' + Adds New Show Date

Friday, 12 November 2021, 7:23 am
Press Release: The Label

Today, Don McGlashan shares the second single, ‘Go Back In’, from his new album, Bright November Morning, out Friday, 25 February. A new tour kick-off date has been added for February 11th at Sherwood in Tāhuna/Queenstown as well as festival appearances at summer festivals; Nostalgia Fest in Ōtautahi/Christchurch Saturday February 12th and Splore in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland on Saturday February 27th.

The new song, ‘Go Back In’ evokes the gloriously carefree days of summer, all soft-fuzz echoey riffs, dreamy basslines, and a lyric about the simple task of deciding on another swim. It’s the perfect transportation to the sun-kissed weather Aotearoa is longing for.

Don comments, “‘Go Back In’ is about the joy of jumping up for another dance, another round, another helping. Those times when your appetite for life hits you like a sudden gust of wind, and knocks you off-course. I wrote it looking forward to a Summer when we can all sprint along a beach again. Hopefully, that won’t be far away.

WATCH/LISTEN: Don McGlashan's new single 'Go Back In'

Undertheradar Presents:
Don McGlashan & The Others

Bright November Morning
2022 Tour Dates:


Fri Feb 11 - Sherwood, Queenstown* new date added
Tickets Available HERE

Thur Mar 31 - Hastings, Opera House

Fri Apr 1 - Palmerston North, The Globe Theatre

Sat Apr 2 - Wellington, Opera House


Thur Apr 7 - Nelson, Theatre Royal

Fri Apr 8 - Christchurch, James

Sat Apr 9 - Dunedin, Glenroy Auditorium
 

Wed Apr 13 - Hamilton, The Meteor Theatre

Thur Apr 14 - Auckland, Powerstation

Sat Apr 16 - Leigh, Sawmill Café

Tickets On Sale Now From www.donmcglashan.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 