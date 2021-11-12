International Māori Language Honour Accepted On Behalf Of All New Zealanders

The Māori Language Commission has accepted a global communications honour on behalf of all New Zealanders. The International Public Relations Association just named the commission’s Māori Language Moment – which saw more than 1 million New Zealanders stop to celebrate te reo Māori to mark the moment the Māori Language Petition was presented to parliament in 1972 – the supreme winner of the 2021 IPRA Grand Prix for Excellence.

“We pay tribute to all those who have gone before. Those who were denied their language, those who fought for it and those who today, are continuing to fight for the survival of our reo,” said Māori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.

“This is an award that all New Zealanders can take pride in. The judges recognised that even in a global pandemic, our people came together to remember the past struggles and to create something positive that future generations will benefit from. They were quite moved by our ability to unite even in the toughest times.”

It is the first time a New Zealand initiative has won the honour and unique in that the coveted prize is usually won by teams from major, global communications companies. The commission's Partnerships and Promotions team were supported by Auckland-based digital strategists, For Purpose.

“We are truly humbled by this recognition. It is an honour to stand alongside some unforgettable communications initiatives from around the world,” said Ngahiwi Apanui, Chief Executive.

“Our team may be smaller than others, but we have Aotearoa behind us. When COVID-19 first hit we immediately began thinking about how we can continue to inspire and unite people safely.”

Mr Apanui said agencies across the state and private sector played key roles by encouraging stakeholders to take part.

“We are indebted to the Ministry of Education, Māori Television, Te Māngai Pāho, Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Kawa Mataaho (the Public Service Commission) for their support and leadership.”

“It is fitting that our team finished writing our application while on total immersion, kura reo at Te Wānanga o Raukawa: one of many iwi-led institutions that have been crucial to the revitalisation of te reo.”

Professor Higgins was recently elected to the UN Global Taskforce for the Decade for Indigenous Languages that begins in 2022.

“We dedicate our win to all indigenous language champions: particularly those across our Moana Nui A Kiwa, Pacific region. As the world looks to COP-26 to safeguard our environment, we encourage the world to also look to the UN Decade for Indigenous Languages and to help safeguard our endangered languages.”

Due to COVID the IPRA awards ceremony in Lithuania was cancelled. Instead, a special event hosted by Ngāti Ranana London Māori Club at NZ House in London will be held on Friday 12 November 2021 (Saturday 13 November NZ Time). Esteemed kuia, Esther Jessop, will accept the award from the International Public Relations Association board.

