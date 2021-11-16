Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pay It Forward This Christmas With More FM's Jingle Bail

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: More FM

For the fourth consecutive silly season, More FM is proud to announce that its annual Christmas campaign Jingle Bail is back.

But this year there’s a twist - Jay-Jay and Flynny, with help from their pals at Toyworld, want to gather up as many toys as possible for the deserving children in our community.

Paul “Flynny” Flynn from More FM Drive says: “Christmas is a time when, the lucky ones, get to spend time with friends and family, sharing gifts and celebrating, but sadly that’s not the reality for lots of Kiwi kids for any number of reasons. This year we wanted to team up with charity partners all over New Zealand to reach as many deserving children as possible.”

Jay-Jay Feeney adds: “The original concept of Jingle Bail would see Flynny and I eating, sleeping, and working from a makeshift jail cell in a mall until our generous listeners bailed us out, but unfortunately (or perhaps I should say fortunately for us!) the pandemic restrictions have made this too challenging. But that’s not going to stop us from making sure that this Christmas is extra special for those in need.”

From now until December 10, anyone who wants to pay it forward this Christmas can drop off a brand new (unwrapped) toy to a local drop off point. With more than 35 locations available from the top of the North Island to the deep South, every local community has the chance to get behind this fantastic cause this Christmas.

For a full list of the charities that will benefit, and the Jingle Bail drop off locations nationwide click here.

Christmas is a wonderful time to pay it forward!

© Scoop Media

