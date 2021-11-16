KartSport New Zealand Announces Digital Licences

KartSport New Zealand (KSNZ) is pleased to announce that its release of a digital licensing platform for KartSport clubs, competitors and KSNZ Officials throughout New Zealand is on track for 1 December 2021.

Earlier this year KSNZ appointed Sportsground Ltd (Sporty) as its official digital platform supplier, encompassing website, online registrations, national CRM database, e-Communications, payment processing and mobile app.

The new technology is due for release at the start of December and gives every KartSport competitor and KartSport Official a digital licence via Mobile App. The Apps are fully integrated with the KSNZ national database and CRM, providing transparency and visibility. The platform is designed to help KartSport NZ and its affiliated clubs obtain operational efficiencies while ensuring compliance to KSNZ rules and that safety standards are met.

Brent Melhop, Vice-President of KartSport New Zealand and KSNZ Project Leader states, “Our focus was placed upon removing duplication, increasing timeliness and streamlining driver licensing and member management. Consideration was also given to the challenges faced by the clubs that are affiliated with KSNZ around the country.”

“Our implementation of Sporty solutions will ensure administrative processes are significantly improved resulting in a better experience for competitors, officials, clubs, KSNZ and its stakeholders,” Melhop said.

Mike Purchas, CEO of Sportsground Ltd, says he is thrilled to see the KSNZ development come to fruition. “Our mission is to deliver smart technology that helps people organise sport & education communities. The Kartsport New Zealand project is designed to bring a step-change for the karting community. It’s exciting to see this go live.”

More information is available on the KartSport New Zealand website www.kartsport.org.nz

© Scoop Media

