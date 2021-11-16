Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Award Winning NZ Artist Music With Michal Releases New Album

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 11:09 am
Press Release: Music with Michal

‘Summer Days’ - the new album from popular New Zealand children's songwriter and performer Music with Michal (Michal Bush) is set for release on December 10th.

This release follows her successful debut album ‘Can You Make Music?’ from last year which saw her win ‘Best Children’s Song’ in the 2021 New Zealand Music Awards for ‘Brave’.

Summer Days features 13 original songs and has been produced by The Response - a Christchurch based production duo who Michal also worked with on her previous award winning music.

The album is made “with the whole family in mind” and celebrates “those special moments in that life remind you the world is beautiful - like the perfect summer day!”

“I wanted to create an album that feels like summer - carefree, warm and full of wonder, love and laughter!” Bush says

“Children have an incredible ability to make the smallest moment magical- whether it’s playing hide and seek, dancing with wild abandon, chatting with the neighbour over the fence or giggling at the moon being out in the daytime - when we let ourselves be present in these moments with our kids - we remember life can be simply wonderful.”

The album- made with the help of NZ on Air- features fellow New Zealand children’s artists Loopy Tunes Preschool Music and Levity Beet, as well as Australian group Tiptoe Giant’.

It also features Michal’s three daughters - Harper (9), Sadie(6) and Clementine(4) who provide backing vocals and inspiration for the music.

“My girls are very much a part of Music with Michal - from the songwriting process to recording all the way through to the millionth listen in the car during the mixing process” says Bush.

“I know I have a good song on my hands if I catch my children singing it to themselves”

“Summer Days” will be available across all streaming platforms from December 10th.

