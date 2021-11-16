Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Otago Museum Announces New Exhibition – Sea Monsters!

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Otago Museum

With 70 exhibits, including immersive multimedia, real fossils that are millions of years old and huge life-sized fossil casts, Otago Museum can’t wait to sink their teeth into the latest international exhibition, Sea Monsters: Prehistoric Ocean Predators.

Open from Saturday 11 December until 1 May 2022, the special exhibition was previously shown at Auckland Museum. After its time at Otago Museum, Sea Monsters will be swimming back across the Pacific for overseas showings, so this will be your last chance to see it in New Zealand.

“This will be an incredible exhibition for families”, said Otago Museum Marketing Manager, Kate Oktay. “There is a 13m long Elasmosaurus, and my favourite is the hands-on Draw Alive space where children can create their own sea monster, scan it in, and watch it digitally swim on the screen before them. There are also hands-on interactives, where kids can learn to swim like a sea monster, I think we will get a lot of out of town visitors for this. It is just great to have something like this for the community after another year of Covid”

The exhibition was produced by the Australian National Maritime Museum who teamed up with one of the world’s leading sea monster experts, palaeontologist Dr Espen Knutsen,

and kid curators. “They have really created something that is not only the latest science on marine reptiles, but also focuses on the role of play in museums and having something that sparks imagination in a subject that children love” said Head of Exhibitions and Creative Services, Craig Scott. “It is great to work closely with the Australian National Maritime Museum team team again, after doing so with the James Cameron – Challenging the Deep exhibition”, he continued.

The exhibition will open with a Monster of a Weekend, which promises to be packed with events and activities for children. There will be a Monster Disco, a late night special Pyjamarama, and lots of crafts, science demonstrations and more for families.

Millions of years ago while dinosaurs ruled the land, giant reptiles over 20 metres long hunted the depths of the sea – and they’re coming back to life this summer at Otago Museum.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 