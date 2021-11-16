The Little Kiwi Show That Has Gone Global Gangbusters Drops New Episodes

WhitebaitMedia presents

DARWIN AND NEWTS

Season 2: 24 new episodes drop 30 November 2021

Full te reo version: 64 episodes drop Feb/March 2022.

Following their deal with global kids’ platform Da Vinci Kids earlier this year, the much-loved animated series Darwin and Newts drops 24 new episodes available free to view on TVNZ2 each weekday morning at 8:10am and on TVNZ OnDemand from 30 November. In addition, the te reo version of season 2 is currently being produced and will land on Māori Television in early 2022.

Darwin and Newts are two Māori siblings who, through their fantastic escapades, discover and experiment with early learning science and engineering principles, while exploring the natural wonders of their incredible home in Aotearoa. Outdoor play, hands on experimentation and FUN are at the forefront as Darwin and Newts use their trike, zipline and waka to navigate their world, as they face each new challenge with imagination, perseverance and lots and lots of giggles.

Producers Janine Morrell-Gunn (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Emma Gribble-Martini from WhitebaitMedia had the idea for the show in 2018 in response to what was currently available in the market. “There was so much content out there that was imported from the USA. We wanted to create a series that showed our tamariki at play, increasing their awareness and understanding of early learning science concepts” – says Morrell Gunn.

With the success of the first season, the duo felt compelled to make this story more relevant for Māori. With the assistance of Māori Television and Te Mangai Paho, under the leadership of director Tweedie Waititi the reo version of Season 1 were completed, playing free to air on Māori Television. Now working on Season 2, Waititi is heralded for her work on the reo version of Moana and upcoming work with Disney on The Lion King and Frozen.

Aimed at children aged 3-7, Darwin and Newts is also popular for its commitment to offering a full experience in addition to the digital format, adding a matching science and craft idea for every episode. This important extra encourages kids, teachers and parents to find further joy and learning long after the credits have rolled.

Janine Morrell Gunn is founder and co-director of WhitebaitMedia with her husband Jason Gunn. Over the past 22 years Janine has been responsible for the creation and production of over 5,500 hours of content including many of New Zealand’s leading programmes including What Now, The Son of A Gunn Show, Bumble, The Erin Simpson Show, 2Kaha, Fanimals and Brain Busters. Darwin and Newts is a real family affair for the Gunn’s; with her daughter Faith playing Heni and Faith and Jason singing titles for the show.

Actors involved in the English and te reo versions include the legendary George Henare CNZM OBE (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Hine), Maaka Pohatu (Ngāti Tāmanuhiri, Tūwharetoa), Sara Stone, Sara Hart, Faith Gunn, Andrew Jack, Morgan Williams, Kimo Houltham (Ngāiterangi, Te Arawa), Ngakirikiri Kershaw (Ngāti Ruanui, Taranaki) and Arihia Cassidy (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Whatua).

Darwin and Newts plays in over 50 countries in 8 languages. With its local personality, science and craft idea add-ons as well as free streaming options, it is a perfect way for kids and families to keep busy over the summer season.

More info at: www.darwinandnewts.com

