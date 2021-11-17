Kiwi Home Defence Welcomes Finalisation Of Protocol

Kiwi Home Defence welcomes today’s announcement of the Protocol for the 37th America’s Cup which is to be sailed in 2024.

“We congratulate the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Team New Zealand on achieving this milestone and continue our call for the 2024 America’s Cup match to be celebrated in Auckland” Kiwi Home Defence’s Mark Dunphy said.

“New Zealand has the funding both to host this incredible event and to ensure that our Team successfully defends. There is no reason why New Zealanders should give away our home field advantage” Mark Dunphy continued.

“The format for the run up to the final regatta sounds fantastic and I can think of no better way for New Zealand to put COVID behind us and celebrate our full re-opening to the world than to host tens of thousands of visitors to watch Team New Zealand successfully defend the Cup in Auckland” Mark Dunphy concluded.

