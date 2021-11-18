Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Breaking Bad' Voted NZ's Favourite TV Show In New Poll From Flicks.co.nz

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 7:11 am
Press Release: Flicks.co.nz

Breaking Bad has been voted the greatest television series ever made, in a major online poll conducted by New Zealand’s popular movie and TV website, Flicks.co.nz.

Running for four weeks ending 7 November, the poll generated over 10,000 votes from TV fans across the country. Today Flicks published the results, revealing the top 50 titles.

Following Breaking Bad in the top five positions are Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire and Friends. As Flicks editor Steve Newall observes, “this confirms Aotearoa’s appetite for the all-time greats remains undiminished (witness M*A*S*H also taking a Top 10 spot).”

“Some of the classic shows on this list, like The Sopranos, enjoyed a fresh wave of popularity during lockdown,” Newall says. “And while this may change in future polls, no shows exclusive to streaming have cracked the top ten, even as Squid Game’s huge recent popularity saw it leap the likes of Mad Men into 13th place.”

“Perhaps next time we’ll see the streaming giants figure more prominently - although it should be said that most of the shows on this list are available to stream in Aotearoa, and you can find all the info you need to watch them by visiting Flicks.co.nz (of course).”

Before sharing more of the list, Newall has one final thought: “Please spare a thought for Joe Exotic, with Tiger King - voted most-watched show in our lockdown survey last year - only picking up a single, solitary, vote in the poll.”

The top 15 greatest TV shows of all time, according to the poll, are:

  1. Breaking Bad
  2. Game of Thrones
  3. The Sopranos
  4. The Wire
  5. Friends
  6. The Simpsons
  7. M*A*S*H
  8. Seinfeld
  9. The Office
  10. Twin Peaks
  11. Star Trek
  12. Doctor Who
  13. Squid Game
  14. Schitt's Creek
  15. Mad Men

For a full list of the top 50 titles, click here

