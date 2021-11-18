Camera On The Shore Brings Extraordinary Life Of Activist Filmmaker Barry Barclay To Wellington Audience

Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision has partnered with Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage to screen Camera on the Shore in Wellington – a film that looks at the remarkable Barry Barclay (Ngāti Apa and Pākehā).

Audiences will have a chance to see Graeme Tuckett’s 2009 documentary exploring the life and work of the pioneering Māori filmmaker. Barclay was a tireless activist who directed acclaimed features, documentaries and television productions, including Ngati, Tangata Whenua, and The Neglected Miracle. He was also a lifelong campaigner for indigenous peoples’ right to tell their own stories.

“Barry's more celebrated achievements... were founded on the back of a long and compassionate journey of discovery of self, of others and a rigorous, vigorous, disarmingly playful and punishingly sharp mind,” said filmmaker Graeme Tuckett shortly after Barclay’s passing in 2008.

Manatū Taonga’s Acting Chief Historian Steve Watters said, “We wanted to create an opportunity to spark a conversation about history, ethics, culture and Te Tiriti issues in an accessible way, for people who aren’t necessarily into lectures.

“This is the first time we’ve tried screening a film like this and we think it’s an exciting way to engage with our history.”

The screening is free, but seating is limited due to physical distancing, so people are required to register by emailing news@ngataonga.org.nz.

Screening will take place on Friday 10 December from 12:10-2pm at Taiwhanga Kauhau – Auditorium, National Library, 70 Molesworth Street, Wellington

More details on the Ngā Taonga website.

