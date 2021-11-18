Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO To Livestream Dazzling Concert Featuring 50-member Choir

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Symphony Orchestra

New Zealanders across the country can enjoy an exciting performance by their national orchestra live-streamed from Wellington next week.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s Song of Destiny concert on 27 November, in association with InterContinental Hotels Group, features a 50-member Voices New Zealand Chamber Choir and the Orchestra conducted by NZSO Music Director Emeritus James Judd.

The 70-minute live stream, powered by the NZSO’s e-commerce innovation partners Jetstream, is a ticketed event. A ticket to view the concert online costs $12 and can be bought online in advance.

The performance features works by opera great Giuseppe Verdi, Antonín Dvořák and Johannes Brahms’ choral masterpiece Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny).

The concert is one of four Song of Destiny performances at the Michael Fowler Centre from 25 November designed to safely accommodate a live audience under current Alert Level 2 guidelines.

To ensure safe social distancing, audience numbers are limited to fewer than 400 in the Michael Fowler Centre for each Song of Destiny performance.

The concert opens with Verdi’s Nabucco Overture from the opera which established his reputation as a composer.

Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny) was inspired by a poem by German literary giant Friedrich Hölderlin. Brahms’ captures the tranquillity, havoc, drama and mystery of the poem in his captivating piece, with the NZSO accompanied by Voices New Zealand.

The concert’s grand finale is Dvořák’s joyful and idyllic Symphony No. 8. From the brooding opening theme in the cellos to the joyful trumpet fanfares of the final movement, it’s an unforgettable music experience.

Song of Destiny replaces a previously planned live performance by the NZSO of Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis, with four vocalists and Voices New Zealand.

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the many components involved in staging Missa Solemnis meant it wasn’t possible to perform the work under current Alert Level 2 conditions.

“We were still determined to perform in the Michael Fowler Centre in November, while also abiding by guidelines ensuring audience safety. Normally we love nothing more than playing to a full house. However, the NZSO is delighted that by limiting audience numbers, having four performances and live-streaming the Saturday evening concert, many more people can enjoy Song of Destiny.”

Tickets to Song of Destiny live stream are available at: https://jet-stream.io/products/nzso-event-1

All NZSO concerts, including entry conditions, strictly follow Ministry of Health guidelines for live events as understood by each venue. If the guidelines change, the NZSO will update information about the concert and contact ticket holders.

Tickets to all NZSO performances can be booked with the assurance that, should any concert be cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, ticket holders are eligible for a full refund – including booking fees. Ticket holders experiencing Covid-19 symptoms on the day of a concert can exchange their ticket for another NZSO performance.

More information is available on the NZSO website.

nzso.co.nz/the-nzso-experience/faqs/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Symphony Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 