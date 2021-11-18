NZSO To Livestream Dazzling Concert Featuring 50-member Choir

New Zealanders across the country can enjoy an exciting performance by their national orchestra live-streamed from Wellington next week.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s Song of Destiny concert on 27 November, in association with InterContinental Hotels Group, features a 50-member Voices New Zealand Chamber Choir and the Orchestra conducted by NZSO Music Director Emeritus James Judd.

The 70-minute live stream, powered by the NZSO’s e-commerce innovation partners Jetstream, is a ticketed event. A ticket to view the concert online costs $12 and can be bought online in advance.

The performance features works by opera great Giuseppe Verdi, Antonín Dvořák and Johannes Brahms’ choral masterpiece Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny).

The concert is one of four Song of Destiny performances at the Michael Fowler Centre from 25 November designed to safely accommodate a live audience under current Alert Level 2 guidelines.

To ensure safe social distancing, audience numbers are limited to fewer than 400 in the Michael Fowler Centre for each Song of Destiny performance.

The concert opens with Verdi’s Nabucco Overture from the opera which established his reputation as a composer.

Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny) was inspired by a poem by German literary giant Friedrich Hölderlin. Brahms’ captures the tranquillity, havoc, drama and mystery of the poem in his captivating piece, with the NZSO accompanied by Voices New Zealand.

The concert’s grand finale is Dvořák’s joyful and idyllic Symphony No. 8. From the brooding opening theme in the cellos to the joyful trumpet fanfares of the final movement, it’s an unforgettable music experience.

Song of Destiny replaces a previously planned live performance by the NZSO of Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis, with four vocalists and Voices New Zealand.

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the many components involved in staging Missa Solemnis meant it wasn’t possible to perform the work under current Alert Level 2 conditions.

“We were still determined to perform in the Michael Fowler Centre in November, while also abiding by guidelines ensuring audience safety. Normally we love nothing more than playing to a full house. However, the NZSO is delighted that by limiting audience numbers, having four performances and live-streaming the Saturday evening concert, many more people can enjoy Song of Destiny.”

Tickets to Song of Destiny live stream are available at: https://jet-stream.io/products/nzso-event-1

All NZSO concerts, including entry conditions, strictly follow Ministry of Health guidelines for live events as understood by each venue. If the guidelines change, the NZSO will update information about the concert and contact ticket holders.

Tickets to all NZSO performances can be booked with the assurance that, should any concert be cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, ticket holders are eligible for a full refund – including booking fees. Ticket holders experiencing Covid-19 symptoms on the day of a concert can exchange their ticket for another NZSO performance.

More information is available on the NZSO website.

nzso.co.nz/the-nzso-experience/faqs/

