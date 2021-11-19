Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO Todd Young Composer Winner Inspired By Romantic Poet John Keats

Friday, 19 November 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: NZ Symphony Orchestra

From left, NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composers Award winner Micah Thompson and Orchestra’s Choice Award winner Jack Bewley Photo: Latitude Creative

Music inspired by the great English Romantic poet John Keats has netted Micah Thompson the prestigious 2021 NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composers Award.

Thompson’s piece Vignette was one of eight works by young composers chosen this year to be performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Emeritus James Judd, and recorded by RNZ Concert in Wellington this week.

Thompson, who is studying composition and English literature at Victoria University in Wellington, says a letter Keats wrote to his brothers in 1817 was the main inspiration for the piece of music. In the letter the poet coined the concept of ‘negative capability’ – the capacity to experience emotional content despite intellectual confusion or uncertainty.

“The way Keats expresses the most powerful imaginative and creative feats without needing to resolve the intellectual problems that snag along the way, is something I find hugely stimulating,” says Thompson.

“For me, a parallel musical example that I have enjoyed exploring is the way different musical materials, which bring with them different histories and issues of identity, can seamlessly coexist within one expressive language.”

A variety of ensembles and peers, both internationally and nationally, have performed Thompson’s music. He is the 2020-2021 Composer-in-Residence for Australian ensemble Forest Collective. In 2019 the NZSO performed his piece Forgo the Parable, Seek the Light. In 2018 he won first prize in the New Zealand School of Music Composers Competition for his mixed chamber ensemble piece Whakamaru; Mist.

Another young composer, Wellington-based Jack Bewley, won the Orchestra's Choice Award for his work Vignette sought peace. Bewley says his piece “is my attempt to musically represent various states of the ubiquitous communal agitation and anxiety we live with at this present time.”

Now in its 17th year, the NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composers Award is open to composers up to the age of 25.

The other composers from around Aotearoa New Zealand were Abhinath Berry (Prologue from Metamorphoses), Eva Bedggood (Azimuth), Joshua Turner (Autumnal Equinox), Liam Furey (The Silence of Kilsmister Tops), Mallory Stevenson (Moss-asphalt introit) and Thomas Bedggood (Ikaros).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Symphony Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 