Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

International Fraud Film Festival Announced For 2022

Friday, 19 November 2021, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Fraud Film Festival

New Zealand’s International Fraud Film Festival (IFFF) will once again be opening its doors to showcase exciting fraud-based documentaries from across the globe.

The announcement that the IFFF will be returning in 2022 comes at a time when the partners and sponsors of the event are supporting International Fraud Awareness Week (14-20 November).

IFFF Chair Paul O’Neil says the organising team are targeting September 2022 for the fourth instalment of the event and are excited to announce that planning for the next Festival is now well underway.

“We’ll be repeating the same format as in previous years, which has proven so successful since the first Festival began in New Zealand in 2019. Film festival supporters and anti-fraud industry professionals can expect two days of films and documentaries followed by live discussions from experts about fraud and how to prevent it.”

Paul says while fraudsters haven’t been deterred during the COVID-19 pandemic, neither have the film makers who have been hard at work exposing criminal activity.

“We are, therefore, expecting that there will be no shortage of brilliant content that will both entertain and educate audiences, and get them thinking about the terrible impact fraud has on people’s lives.”

The Dutch, who first came up with the concept of a film festival about fraud, managed to stage an event this month, despite the current challenges (https://www.fraudefilmfestival.nl/programma-2021/).

Anyone who would like to register their interest in next year’s event in New Zealand, receive updates or find out more about previous Festivals can do so at fraudfilmfestival.co.nz

“During International Fraud Awareness Week, we’re also encouraging New Zealanders to take care of themselves and listen to the Consumer Protection Agency’s advice that they should, “…take a moment and stop and think: ‘Is this for real?” when they’re contacted unexpectedly and asked for personal information.

“Lastly, for anyone who would like a welcome distraction from the current COVID-19 pandemic we have provided a list of our top film picks from previous Festivals that people can enjoy at home.”

All the Queen's Horses

An investigation into the largest municipal fraud perpetrator in US history, who embezzled upwards of $50 million as the comptroller and treasurer of Dixon, Illinois. (Rent on Apple TV)

The Armstrong Lie

A documentary by Oscar winner Alex Gibney planned to be about Lance Armstrong's comeback becomes something very different when Armstrong's doping scandal blows up. (Streaming on Prime Video)

(Dis)Honesty: The Truth About Lies

Documentary exploring the human tendency to be dishonest, with the help of behavioural experts and researchers. (Streaming on DocPlay)

The Panama Papers

Alex Winter (Bill & Ted) documentary on the massive data leak (and journalists’ investigation that followed) into the global corruption scandal that found its way to NZ. (Streaming on Prime Video and DocPlay)

Sour Grapes

If you ever wondered if a fine wine con-artist was a real thing, this documentary confirms it - the tale of forger and fraudster ripping off fine wine collectors. (Rent on Apple TV)

There Are No Fakes

A painting - thought to be the work of an iconic Indigenous artist - leads the rock star who buys it into the tragic world of a Canadian art forgery ring. (Streaming on SkyGo)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fraud Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 