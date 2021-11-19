International Fraud Film Festival Announced For 2022

New Zealand’s International Fraud Film Festival (IFFF) will once again be opening its doors to showcase exciting fraud-based documentaries from across the globe.

The announcement that the IFFF will be returning in 2022 comes at a time when the partners and sponsors of the event are supporting International Fraud Awareness Week (14-20 November).

IFFF Chair Paul O’Neil says the organising team are targeting September 2022 for the fourth instalment of the event and are excited to announce that planning for the next Festival is now well underway.

“We’ll be repeating the same format as in previous years, which has proven so successful since the first Festival began in New Zealand in 2019. Film festival supporters and anti-fraud industry professionals can expect two days of films and documentaries followed by live discussions from experts about fraud and how to prevent it.”

Paul says while fraudsters haven’t been deterred during the COVID-19 pandemic, neither have the film makers who have been hard at work exposing criminal activity.

“We are, therefore, expecting that there will be no shortage of brilliant content that will both entertain and educate audiences, and get them thinking about the terrible impact fraud has on people’s lives.”

The Dutch, who first came up with the concept of a film festival about fraud, managed to stage an event this month, despite the current challenges (https://www.fraudefilmfestival.nl/programma-2021/).

Anyone who would like to register their interest in next year’s event in New Zealand, receive updates or find out more about previous Festivals can do so at fraudfilmfestival.co.nz

“During International Fraud Awareness Week, we’re also encouraging New Zealanders to take care of themselves and listen to the Consumer Protection Agency’s advice that they should, “…take a moment and stop and think: ‘Is this for real?” when they’re contacted unexpectedly and asked for personal information.

“Lastly, for anyone who would like a welcome distraction from the current COVID-19 pandemic we have provided a list of our top film picks from previous Festivals that people can enjoy at home.”

All the Queen's Horses

An investigation into the largest municipal fraud perpetrator in US history, who embezzled upwards of $50 million as the comptroller and treasurer of Dixon, Illinois. (Rent on Apple TV)

The Armstrong Lie

A documentary by Oscar winner Alex Gibney planned to be about Lance Armstrong's comeback becomes something very different when Armstrong's doping scandal blows up. (Streaming on Prime Video)

(Dis)Honesty: The Truth About Lies

Documentary exploring the human tendency to be dishonest, with the help of behavioural experts and researchers. (Streaming on DocPlay)

The Panama Papers

Alex Winter (Bill & Ted) documentary on the massive data leak (and journalists’ investigation that followed) into the global corruption scandal that found its way to NZ. (Streaming on Prime Video and DocPlay)

Sour Grapes

If you ever wondered if a fine wine con-artist was a real thing, this documentary confirms it - the tale of forger and fraudster ripping off fine wine collectors. (Rent on Apple TV)

There Are No Fakes

A painting - thought to be the work of an iconic Indigenous artist - leads the rock star who buys it into the tragic world of a Canadian art forgery ring. (Streaming on SkyGo)

