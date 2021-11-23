Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

YMCA Life Fit Spin Class To Take On Central Otago Cycle Trails

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: YMCA

On Thursday 25 November, 21 members of the Christchurch YMCA’s Life Fit contingent will embark on a 5-day cycle tour of the Central Otago mountain bike trails. The oldest member of the team is 79 years of age with others close behind. This mature and motivated bunch have been getting ready for the trip with a spin training programme to ensure everyone is fit and ready for the trails that await.

The team will cycle a grand total of 160km of off-road trails through central Otago, making their way to Lawrence in the heart of Gold Country. Full of passion for cycling and a desire to visit the small towns of New Zealand, the group will be staying and eating local to support businesses in the region hit hard by COVID-19.

The team of staff leading the trip are all experienced cyclists themselves and have previously led many Life Fit cycle trips around the South Island. They have been supporting the participants through the training programme and will cycle alongside them on the trail.

WHEN 
Trip begins Thursday 25 November. The group will be at the following trails:

  • Lake Dunstan Trail, Friday 26 November
  • Roxburgh Gorge Trail, 27 November
  • Clutha Gold Trail, 28 November

WHAT 
Catch up with the group on the trail for interviews and action shots. This is a chance to get a quote from our inspirational oldest participant Ray Blyth, or chat with one of our passionate group leaders who have been organizing these annual trips for years.

WHO

  • Jill O’Connor, event organizer and long-time Life Fit member
  • Ray Blyth, oldest participant
  • John Edlin, Life Fit spin instructor and part of the support team

 

YMCA

YMCA

Building strong kids, strong families and strong communities

YMCA has been in New Zealand for over 155 years, building strong kids, strong families and strong communities. There are 48 YMCA centres across New Zealand.

Contact YMCA

 
 
 
