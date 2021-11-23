Celebrate & Be In To Win With NZ Flowers Week November 22 – 26

This week is NZ Flowers Week and flower lovers all over the country are invited to join the party.

Up until this Friday, November 26th, the resilience, passion and skill of industry players from growers to floral retailers and their customers will be celebrated.

For the sixth year in a row the event’s organisers Feel Good With Flowers have created a big bunch of opportunities for people to revel in the beauty of quality, NZ-grown blooms and foliage, and have a chance to win prizes from a pool totalling $30,000.

All through this week Feel Good With Flowers is asking the NZ public to purchase blooms and bouquets from their favourite florists and support them using hashtags #supportlocalflowers and #nzflowersweek2021.

Thai-Anh Cooper from Feel Good With Flowers says as part of the campaign, six customers, six retailers and six growers will each have the chance to win $500 plus a hamper full of goodies.

“When customers purchase flowers they can nominate their local, participating floral retailer and both the customer and the florist will go in the draw. Similarly floral retailers can nominate their favourite grower, and these are just some of the prizes available.

Love flowers? Buy local – it’s a lifeline for the industry

Quality wise, NZ-grown blooms and foliage propagated with skill and passion in Aotearoa are benchmarked alongside some of the best in the world. They look better and last longer too because they haven’t travelled half way round the world. “Buying local during NZ Flowers Week is a beautiful way to share the love and help keep the industry blooming,” Thai-Anh says.

© Scoop Media

