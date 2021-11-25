‘Creamerie’ Heading To The US

Tuesday 23rd November - After its critically acclaimed debut on TVNZ in New Zealand and SBS On Demand in Australia, US audiences will soon get to enjoy the dystopian world of CREAMERIE.

All six episodes will launch exclusively on streaming giant Hulu on Thursday 9th December.

Director Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) said: “We are beyond ecstatic that US audiences will experience a terrifyingly entertaining post-apocalyptic comedy that digs into morality, friendship and human dignity in the face of sheer wtf-ery. And when they’ve had enough of the world’s political reality, we invite them to kick back, relax and bathe in the warm weirdness of CREAMERIE.”

CREAMERIE shocked and delighted New Zealand audiences when it premiered in April, with its binge worthy concept and dark sense of humour.

The show is set eight years after a viral plague swept through humanity, decimating all the world’s men. Women have now inherited the earth and life is as peaceful as it can be after a mass extinction. CREAMERIE sees three dairy farmers, Alex (Ally Xue), Pip (Perlina Lau) and Jamie (JJ Fong) accidentally discover who they believe to be the last man alive, Bobby (Jay Ryan).

Created by Liang, Xue, Fong and Lau, CREAMERIE is a Flat3 and Kevin & Co-Production. It was written by Liang, Kirsty Fisher, Dan Musgrove and Shoshana McCallum. Liang also served as director. The series was produced by Bronwynn Bakker and Executive Produced by Tony Ayres. Principal production and development investment was received from NZ On Air. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

All episodes of CREAMERIE are currently available in New Zealand on TVNZ OnDemand.

f: @creamerie / t: @creamerie_show / i: @creamerie_show

#creamerie

© Scoop Media

