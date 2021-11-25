Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival Returns For 2022!

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Sunsetter Festival

With the long-awaited Kiwi summer fast approaching, Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival is back for its fifth year, taking place Saturday 19 February 2022 at North Harbour Domain.

Produced by Highlife Entertainment, the multi-sensory Sunsetter Festival unites some of New Zealand’s top wineries, craft breweries and eateries while also serving up an amazing selection of music from popular international and local acts.

Whether you like to indulge in delicious food, the finest wine, or dance to your favourite music, the one-day festival has something for everyone to enjoy and is guaranteed to bring you an experience unlike anything else on the Auckland events scene this summer.

The 2022 Sunsetter Festival will be brought back in a reimagined format to successfully operate and thrive in this new Covid environment while maintaining a quality, boutique and experience-based event like no other.

The VIP Experience

Enhance your festival experience with a VIP ticket. The festival’s unique VIP area wraps around the main stage where guests will be able to party right beside the action in this high energy space or kick back and get social in the lounge areas nearby.

The VIP area has covered and open-air spaces, luxury bathrooms, furniture settings, and a large selection of exclusive beverages for purchase.

VIP Tickets are limited in number to ensure comfort and include a souvenir Festival cup and complimentary beverage voucher upon arrival.

Head to sunsetterfestival.co.nz to secure your tickets and keep your eyes peeled for a line-up announcement coming soon.

Want to get involved? If you have a product, service or brand that may be a good fit for the festival, please email info@highlife.co.nz

Event Details

  • Name: Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival www.sunsetterfestival.co.nz
  • Promoter: Highlife Entertainment www.highlife.co.nz
  • Location: Stadium Drive, Albany, Auckland 0632
  • Date: Saturday 19 February 2022
  • Time: 12:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Age Restriction: R20
  • Tickets:
  • GA first release | $55 + booking fees (Sold out)
  • GA second release | $65 + booking fees
  • GA final release | $75 + booking fees
  • VIP tickets | $145 + booking fees (Sold out)
  • VIP tickets second release | $155 + booking fees

