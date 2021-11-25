Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZFC Supported Productions Make The Finals Of The New Zealand Television Awards

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

Macey Chipping (playing Issie Brown) and Blaze the horse in Mystic.

Nine productions which have received support from Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) have made the finals of the New Zealand Television Awards.

All three finalists in the children’s category, Mystic, The New Legends of Monkey and Kiri and Lou received the Screen Production Grant, and along with several other finalists have reached international audiences, emphasising yet again the depth of talent and creativity within the film and television industry in New Zealand.

NZFC CEO David Strong says the announcement highlights the important role the NZFC plays in supporting New Zealand productions.

“The NZFC is here to build the sustainability of New Zealand’s screen industry, support our talented filmmakers and showcase our unique culture. We are proud to have helped them achieve this success, wish them the best of luck and congratulate all the finalists.”

The NZFC has supported the nine projects through several of its grants and funds, including The New Zealand Screen Production Grant (NZSPG), the Screen Production Recovery Fund, International Co-Development Fund and the Feature Film Finishing Grant.

The nine finalists have received 21 nominations across 17 of the award categories.

The winners will be announced at the New Zealand Television Awards Gala to be held in Auckland on 1 March 2022. We congratulate all the nominees and wish them the best of luck on the night.

NZFC and NZSPG Supported Projects:

Rūrangi, produced by Craig Gainsborough, Max Currie, Cole Meyers, Melissa Nickerson and Tweedie Waititi is nominated in the NZ On Air Best Drama Series category and its director, Max Currie is nominated in the Screen Auckland Best Director Drama category. Elz Carrad is nominated as Best Actor and Arlo Green as Best Supporting Actor.

Also nominated in the NZ On Air Best Drama Series category is The Gulf - Season 2, produced by Paula Boock, Donna Malane, Christian Frederichs and Philly de Lacey. Alison Bruce is nominated as the Best Supporting Actress with cinematographers Dave Cameron and Rewa Harré nominated in the Best Cinematography: Drama category and editors Eric de Beus and Gretchen Peterson receiving nominations in the Best Editing: Drama category.

Loimata: The Sweetest Tears, produced by Jim and Anna Marbrook is nominated in the NZ On Air Best Documentary and Best Pasifika Programme categories and director, Anna Marbrook, is nominated in the Best Director Documentary/Factual category.

Three NZFC-supported series are nominated in the NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme category, Kiri and Lou, produced by Fiona Copland, Mystic, produced by Richard Fletcher and Simon Crawford-Collins, and The New Legends of Monkey, produced by Rachel Gardner, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Robin Scholes and Peter Andrikidis.

The New Legends of Monkey also received nominations for Liz McGregor and Susie Glass in the Best Costume and Best Makeup Design categories.

Popstars, produced by Philly de Lacey, Jonathan Dowling, Tony Manson, Simon Fleming and Tina McLaren is nominated as Best Original Reality Series, and The Sounds has received nominations in the Images and Sound Best Original Score category for Rian Sheehan and for Ben Sinclair, Ray Beentjes, Chris Sinclair and Steve Finnigan in the Best Contribution to a Soundtrack category. Mike Single is nominated for Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual for his work on Colours of China.

All the finalists for the NZTV Awards 2021 can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Film Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 