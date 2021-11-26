Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sport Scores FIBA Rights In Major Coup For NZ Basketball Fans

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:19 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Spark Sport is broadening its basketball offering for fans, securing exclusive broadcast rights in Aotearoa for FIBA (International Basketball Federation) competitions through to 2025.

With NBA TV already in its line-up, Spark Sport announced today it will become a new go-to platform for international basketball over the next four years as preparations ramp up for one of the world’s biggest sporting events – the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Highlights of Spark Sport’s FIBA content will include:

  • FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers – November 2021-November 2022
  • FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2022 & FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 – July 2022
  • FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup – September 2022
  • FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2023 & FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2023 – June-July 2023
  • FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023
  • FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments & FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024
  • New FIBA Linear Basketball Channel

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says: “Since Spark Sport became an NBA TV distributor back in 2019, we’ve seen significant interest from basketball fans across the country as basketball’s popularity – both as a sport to play and watch – continues to grow.

“We expanded our basketball line-up in 2020 by securing the rights to a range of Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) matches and we’re delighted to now be able to extend our basketball line-up to include the FIBA Women’s and Men’s Basketball World Cups and FIBA's new 24/7 linear channel featuring the best of FIBA basketball action.

“The last FIBA Basketball World Cup attracted a cumulative global TV broadcast audience of 3 billion – an 80% increase on the TV audience for the previous edition in 2014[1]. We expect viewership of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 to continue to grow and we’re excited that Spark Sport can cater to this increasing demand for basketball in Aotearoa.”

"This is great news for basketball fans in New Zealand," FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General Frank Leenders said. "The passion for the sport in this part of the world is continually growing and this partnership with Spark Sport allows for new synergies and levels of commitment which will provide fans with unprecedented coverage and access to FIBA competitions in the years to come."

In addition to expanding its basketball content, over the past 12 months Spark Sport’s subscribers have seen coverage grow to include some of the world’s best sport, including extended NFL action, UFC, WNBA, the United Rugby Championship and Diamond League World Athletics. The streaming service is also now the home of international football with the addition of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference league.

Kiwis keen to book their pass to Spark Sport’s live and exclusive basketball action can sign up for only $24.99 a month at www.sparksport.co.nz.

[1] https://www.fiba.basketball/news/biggest-ever-fiba-world-cup-reaches-record-breaking-three-billion-people

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Spark Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 