Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Audio And Sign Language Guides Bring He Tohu To Life For Tamariki And Young Adults

Friday, 26 November 2021, 8:45 am
Press Release: National Library Of New Zealand

Audio and Sign Language Guides, in seven languages including sign, will enhance the experience for visitors to National Library’s He Tohu exhibition.

Audio and Sign Language Guides are available for visitors to the National Library’s He Tohu exhibition. Credit: Mark Beatty/ National Library of New Zealand

The Audio and Sign Language Guides of He Tohu, the permanent exhibition featuring He Whakaputanga - Declaration of Independence, Treaty of Waitangi and Women’s Suffrage Petition, also takes in surrounding exhibits on the ground floor.

The Guides, available on iPods, are part of a refresh of the He Tohu campaign, with billboards and posters featuring younger faces, showing the relevance and importance today of the three key exhibits.

While youth are the targeted demographic with changes to the school curriculum taking place from next year, the suite of languages will appeal to all visitors. The Guides are available in NZ Sign Language, Te Reo Māori, English, Mandarin Chinese, French, German and Portuguese.

“Using modern technology to bring these historic documents to life adds another layer of depth to our learning and understanding of their importance,” says National Library Director Public Engagement, Tui Te Hau.

“Feedback has been really positive and having the te reo Māori option is important in honouring the bicultural principles set out in the Treaty of Waitangi.

“It’s critical we engage with tamariki and young adults in the 14 to 25-year age group, so their He Tohu experience educates them and makes them want to learn more about our history. The Guides really do that in a simple and interesting way.

“The wider campaign adds to that, with younger faces promoting these three key documents really a nod to the leaders of tomorrow and the relevance of these documents in the 21st century.”

The Sign Language Guide was created with assistance from New Zealand Sign Language For You (NZSL4U), an organisation that empowers the use of Te Reo Rotarota (NZ Sign Language).

“We are really thankful for the collaboration with NZSL4U, particularly Shannon Morris and Tarsha Takarangi-Berry who feature in the Sign Language component. The other voices you hear in the languages are National Library staff.

“It’s all about ensuring all visitors can easily access the services and information they need.”

Twenty iPods featuring the Guides are available to use, with the He Tohu exhibition free entry.

The public launch takes place next week (NB: 29 November).

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Library Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 