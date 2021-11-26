Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Double 2022 Grammy Nomination For New Zealander Simon O’Neill

Friday, 26 November 2021, 10:46 am
Press Release: Simon O'Neill

New Zealand tenor Simon O'Neill has received a double Grammy nomination for the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards

- Best Choral Performance and Best Engineered Album, Classical.

Proudly hailing from Ashburton, Simon O’Neill is the most internationally recognised New Zealand opera singer since Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and Sir Donald McIntyre.

Described in international press as “…the best heroic tenor to emerge over the last decade” and “…THE Wagnerian tenor of his generation”.

Simon’s recent double Grammy nomination recognises his contribution as solo tenor, in the extremely demanding role of Doctor Marianus, in Mahler's Symphony No.8 under the baton of megastar conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

This Deutsche Grammophon release was recorded live at Walt Disney Concert Hall in May and June of 2019, to mark the end of the LA Phil’s centennial season.

“It was a huge thrill to make my debut with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the incredible Walt Disney Concert Hall conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. This Mahler Symphony is massive and I was so honoured to be part of the amazing soundscape that was captured by Deutsche Grammophon.

My 10-year-old daughter Violet is so excited that she might accompany me to LA to sit beside Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber or Ariana Grande at the award night! …dreams are great aren’t they!”

– Simon O’Neill, Tenor.

Mahler's Symphony No.8 has been known since its debut in 1910 by the nickname “Symphony of a Thousand”— because of the overwhelming number of performers it calls for — in this Grammy nominated recording, Maestro Dudamel has assembled 346 Choristers and an LA Phil of massive proportions behind Simon and the seven other vocal soloists.

These new Grammy nominations bring Simon’s own career total to three, having been previously nominated for a 2006 Grammy in the ‘Producer of the Year’ category for his recording of Chausson Le Roi Arthus with fellow New Zealand Wagnerian bass baritone, Sir Donald McIntyre.

Simon enjoys a vibrant career that sees him travelling for 9 – 10 months a year, performing in the greatest opera houses and concert venues around the world. But Simon’s home base and heart remains in Auckland, New Zealand, with his wife Carmel and their three children.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Simon O'Neill on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 