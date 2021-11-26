Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nitro Circus New Zealand Tour Postponed To November 2022

Friday, 26 November 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Nitro Circus Live

All Tickets Will Be Honoured; Additional Tickets On Sale Now for New Event Dates

Today, Thrill One Sports and Entertainment announced that the 2022 New Zealand Nitro Circus You Got This Tour, originally scheduled to begin in February, will be postponed to November 2022 as a result of the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving the tour to November 2022 will allow New Zealand’s just-announced new COVID-19 mitigation policies to take effect and will provide additional time for the current government imposed international travel restrictions into New Zealand to be lifted so that Nitro Circus’ complete global athlete roster will be available and provide New Zealand fans with the best show possible.

Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment – Nitro Circus’ parent company – said: “For over a decade, Nitro Circus has built an extremely passionate and extensive New Zealand fan community through our commitment to putting on a top-notch show, each and every night. While it’s of course disappointing to have to reschedule, by postponing our tour to November 2022, it means we can ensure that we will have our best talent and athletes available and we will be able to deliver the world-class show that our loyal New Zealand fans have come to expect. We can’t wait to come back to New Zealand in November and give our fans the best show they’ve ever seen!”

The Nitro Circus 2022 New Zealand You Got This Tour will now begin Wednesday 9, November 2022 at Whangarei’s Semenoff Stadium. Six additional outdoor shows in all of the originally announced markets will follow before the tour wraps up on Saturday, 26 November in Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium. A full itinerary is listed below. Tickets already purchased are valid for the rescheduled dates without the need for exchange so patrons should hold on to their tickets.

Tickets for the postponed events remain on sale. Tickets for the new dates can be purchased at nitrocircus.com/newzealand.

Rescheduled Nitro Circus 2022 New Zealand Tour Dates:

DateCityVenue
Wednesday, 9 November 2022WhangareiSemenoff Stadium
Saturday, 12 November 2022WellingtonSky Stadium
Sunday, 13 November 2022Palmerston NorthCentral Energy Trust Arena
Friday, 18 November 2022NelsonTrafalgar Park
Saturday, 19 November 2022ChristchurchOrangetheory Stadium
Friday, 25 November 2022TaurangaTrustpower Stadium Baypark
Saturday, 26 November 2022AucklandMt Smart Stadium

Nitro Circus is returning to New Zealand for the first time in three years with a star-studded lineup of elite action sports athletes, including Ryan Williams, (seven-time Nitro World Games and X Games champion), as well as home country heroes Jed Mildon (the first rider to land both a triple and quadruple BMX backflip) and Ellie Chew (BMX and MTB pro).

For the latest Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive content and more, go to nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About Nitro Circus:

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon creating spectacular live events, progressive competitions, hit television programming and innovative digital offerings. With over three million tickets sold to date, linear content that has aired in over 60 countries and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

Nitro Circus is part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, a next-generation content company that lives at the nexus of sports, entertainment and lifestyle, combining the resources of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Nitro Rallycross and Thrill One Media. A multi-media platform founded in 2020, Thrill One is dedicated to creating mind-blowing action sports events and original content, fueled by the most daring athletes, talent and brands in thrill-based entertainment. Thrill One Sports & Entertainment also boasts one of the largest aggregate social audience in action sports, with over 40 million followers across its multiple brand pages and channels. Go to thrillone.com for additional information.

 

