Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Santa Has Sent More Responses In Te Reo Māori Than Last Year - With NZ Post & Write To Santa

Monday, 29 November 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post has been working closely this Christmas with Santa and his elves, to ensure Kiwi kids receive a response to their letters, and this year Santa has replied to more letters in Te Reo Māori than in 2020.

"Once again, NZ Post is offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa and for Kiwi kids to receive a response in Te Reo Māori. This year, we’re proud to say that we have already sent more responses in Te Reo, than in 2020 and we still have four weeks to go” says NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval.

Popular items on Kiwi kids' wish lists were remote control cars, unicorns and books. While these were still high on the list for many, this year Santa also received some quirky requests, including pleas for llamas, for loved ones to be home for Christmas, for confidence heading into a new school in 2022, and even baby siblings.

NZ Post has also recently launched a new interactive website, where kids can send Santa an online letter - as well as having special access to Santa’s Ho Ho Homepage.

"Over 40,000 kids visited Santa's Ho Ho Homepage last year and read Santa's emails, browsed holiday snaps and played games," says Sarah.

While the deadline has passed to have physical postcard responses received in the mail from Santa, Kiwi kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5:00pm, Wednesday 22 December and will receive an email response.Email responses take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent, and you can choose to have your reply in Te Reo Māori or English.

To make and send a digital postcard, visitwww.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 