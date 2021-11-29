Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waka Ama Putting Whānau First

Monday, 29 November 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Waka Ama NZ

Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, Lake Karapiro

The Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals is one of the pinnacle events on the Waka Ama calendar, and 2022 was proving to be no different - until the latest COVID-19 Delta strain hit.

With the support of Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa, Government agencies and health professionals to regularly stay abreast of matters, Waka Ama NZ have been working hard for the Waka Ama community to enable events such as the Sprint Nationals to go ahead.

In light of the current COVID-19 information available, the Waka Ama NZ Board have made the very difficult decision that the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals will be cancelled for 2022.

Zalene Douglas (Waka Ama NZ Board Chair) says “In making the decision to cancel the 2022 Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, the board of Waka Ama New Zealand was of the firm view that we could not put at risk any of our Waka Ama whānau”.

Zalene says “Our tamariki are the most vulnerable and we have to ensure that we run events that will ensure the safety of everyone. Our national championship is a whānau event, during which time our tamariki are present throughout the whole week as competitors or alongside pakeke or their kuia and kaumatua. It was not an easy decision but one we all felt needed to be made”

A number of factors contributed to this decision - keeping the Waka Ama community safe from the risk of transmitting COVID-19, the concern for Tamariki under 12 who are unable to be vaccinated, the increased travel of the Waka Ama whānau throughout Aotearoa and the large inequities and disparity in vaccination rates for Māori and Pasifika whānau compared with general population vaccination percentages - 75% of participants at the event are Māori or Pasifika.

This will be the first time in 32 years, since the event started in 1990, that the event is cancelled. The event has grown to become a highlight on the Waka Ama calendar, an opportunity to come together, catch up with friends and whānau, make new friends, share culture, compete on the water and celebrate a sport and kaupapa that changes lives.

Lara Collins (Waka Ama NZ CEO) says “We know that this will be very disappointing for all our regions, member clubs, paddlers, volunteers and whānau and we share in that disappointment. The decision was not taken lightly and has been made, first and foremost, with the safety of everyone in mind”. “We hope that all our whānau are safe and well at this time. COVID-19 has certainly been difficult and challenging for everyone”.

Waka Ama NZ plans to provide opportunities for everyone to share their Nationals experiences, virtually through the sharing of stories, photos and footage and celebrate the event even though it cannot take place in 2022. The Sprint Nationals was set as the World Sprints qualifying event for the IVF Va’a World Sprints being held in August 2022 in London - more information will be released regarding a qualifying process for the Aotearoa NZ paddlers and clubs.

Waka Ama NZ urges the Waka Ama whānau to continue to stay safe over the next couple of months, look after each other, be kind and make decisions that will help keep you and your whānau safe during this time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waka Ama NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 