Pātaka Melvin Day Exhibition Floor Talk By Gregory O'Brien

Monday, 29 November 2021, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Pataka Art and Museum

The Director of Pātaka, Reuben Friend, invites you to
Melvin Day – A Modernist Perspective 
floor talk by Gregory O’Brien on Sunday,
12 December, 3pm

Celebrated writer, poet and art curator, Gregory O’Brien will lead a public floor talk on the major survey exhibition Melvin Day – a modernist perspective in Pātaka’s Maude & Miller Gallery.

Greg curated the second major survey of Day’s extensive practice, Melvin Day–Continuum, for City Gallery Wellington in 2005 and was the primary writer and co-editor of the lavishly illustrated monograph, Melvin Day–Artist, published by Victoria University Press and Waikato Museum te Whare Taonga Waikato in 2019.

A regular commentator on the arts on National Radio and in every other form of public and social media, Greg is a great raconteur and high energy, entertaining speaker.

His floor talk will be a lot of fun and is not to be missed.

*(The talk will be recorded and posted on the Pātaka website and Facebook)

_____

Please note COVID-19 Protection Framework (traffic lights) public gathering protocols must be observed. All those attending must wear a face mask and maintain 1 metre distance between others outside of your bubble.

Check our website (www.pataka.org.nz) or our facebook page (http://www.facebook/PatakaArtMuseum) for updates about our events, exhibitions and gathering protocols.

