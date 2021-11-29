Pātaka Melvin Day Exhibition Floor Talk By Gregory O'Brien

The Director of Pātaka, Reuben Friend, invites you to

Melvin Day – A Modernist Perspective

floor talk by Gregory O’Brien on Sunday,

12 December, 3pm

Exhibition floor talk by Gregory O'Brien.

Sunday, 12 December, 3pm

Celebrated writer, poet and art curator, Gregory O’Brien will lead a public floor talk on the major survey exhibition Melvin Day – a modernist perspective in Pātaka’s Maude & Miller Gallery.

Greg curated the second major survey of Day’s extensive practice, Melvin Day–Continuum, for City Gallery Wellington in 2005 and was the primary writer and co-editor of the lavishly illustrated monograph, Melvin Day–Artist, published by Victoria University Press and Waikato Museum te Whare Taonga Waikato in 2019.

A regular commentator on the arts on National Radio and in every other form of public and social media, Greg is a great raconteur and high energy, entertaining speaker.

His floor talk will be a lot of fun and is not to be missed.

*(The talk will be recorded and posted on the Pātaka website and Facebook)

Please note COVID-19 Protection Framework (traffic lights) public gathering protocols must be observed. All those attending must wear a face mask and maintain 1 metre distance between others outside of your bubble.

Check our website (www.pataka.org.nz) or our facebook page (http://www.facebook/PatakaArtMuseum) for updates about our events, exhibitions and gathering protocols.

