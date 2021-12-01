The Auckland Craft Beer & Food Festival Returns To Spark Arena In March 2022

Its official – The Auckland Craft Beer & Food Festival makes it’s triumphant return to Spark Arena in March 2022!

Following this year’s hugely successful inaugural event The Auckland Craft Beer & Food Festival (ACBFF), will once again transform Spark Arena into New Zealand’s largest urban beer garden on Saturday, March 19 2022.

The festival which attracted over 3000 craft beer fans from around New Zealand was deemed an enormous success with organisers predicting 2022’s event will draw crowds of up to 6000 attendees.

Delivered by the team behind the iconic Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival (now in its 9th year) and led by brewery partners Behemoth and Emerson’s, the event will bring together more than 40 breweries across Spark Arena’s indoor and outdoor areas alongside artisan food and beverage vendors and curated tasting room sessions.

ACBFF can confirm the first wave of participating breweries includes; 8 Wired, Bach Brewing, Beer Baroness, Behemoth, Eddyline Brewing, Emerson’s, Garage Project, Manaia Brewing, Morning Cider and The Lumsden with many more to be announced.

The festival’s intimate Tasting Room experience will return in 2022, providing the opportunity for attendees to get up close with brewers, distillers and chefs from around New Zealand behind a closed-door 45-minute session. On launch, tickets for Behemoth Brewing’s acclaimed ‘Beer and Meat’ pairing will be available, with more sessions to be added between now and March.

Also returning to ACBFF is the notable Black Rock Home Brew competition - a search to find New Zealand’s most promising home brewer. A brewing contract with Behemoth is the coveted first prize, so budding brewers from across the country are encouraged to get their best recipe sorted and submit an entry. This year’s winning entry from Mark Whatmough, a foreign extra stout, will be available to sample at next year’s event.

Supported by Radio Hauraki, the day will also feature a bumper line-up of musical luminaries Che Fu & The Kratez, Sola Rosa, Lou’Ana and Nice’n’Urlich with more exciting acts to be announced.

VIP Pre-sale for past festival ticket purchasers commences 9.00am Thursday, December 2 with general tickets on sale 10.00am Friday, December 3 available from aucklandbeerfestival.co.nz

Festival Director Jason Schroeder says: “The inaugural Auckland Craft Beer & Food Festival held earlier this year was an enormous success and we are excited for the festival to return in 2022. It's been an extremely challenging year for everyone, but especially for breweries, craft beverage and food providers, so we can't wait to help promote and showcase some incredible diverse offerings from across our country and in particular Auckland”.

General Admission (R18) tickets for the day will be just $49.90 + Booking Fee.



Early Entry VIP (R18) tickets are $99.90 + Booking Fee and include;

- 30 minutes early entry to the festival

- Fast track entry at all other times, with dedicated queue

- AWOP wristband with zero activation fee and loaded with $20 credit

- Official Festival Cup

- Preferential access to tickets for 2023 festival

- Package enquiries – info@aucklandbeerfestival.co.nz

The Auckland Craft Beer & Food Festival will be following all public health requirements and employing covid-safe measures. All attendees will need to prove full vaccination via their My Vaccine Pass for entry to the festival.

