Dr Joel Rindelaub Debuts Vax The Nation Music Video With Randa And Siouxsie Wiles

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Auckland scientist Dr. J, labelled by Canvas Magazine as ‘the new face of COVID’, and Randa have released their debut music video Vax the Nation today on YouTube.

Dr. J (Joel Rindelaub) and Randa (Mainard Larkin) have taken nerdcore rap to a new level - academia - with the creation of Vax the Nation, a science-themed music video that encourages New Zealanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The video, released on Dr. J’s YouTube channel, features scientists Siouxsie Wiles, Chief Science Advisor Dame Juliet Gerrard and Jin Russell and has cameos from politicians Chlöe Swarbrick and David Seymour. The video is directed by Matt Cooke with music production by Floyd Cribb.

Screenshot from Vax the Nation featuring Dr J, Randa, Dr Jin Russell, Prof Siouxsie Wiles and Prof Dame Juliet Gerrard

The project was produced by Rindelaub, an aerosol chemist, who says he wants to bring science further into the public realm.

“With so much misinformation floating around about vaccine safety, we need to find new ways to share science,” says Rindelaub.

“Currently there aren’t a lot of hip-hop lyrics dedicated to scientific advancement.”

Rindelaub’s lyrics address common misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccines, including how they were developed so fast and why young people shouldn’t hesitate to get them: Reason it went quicker cause the money rolled in thicker meaning trials could be bigger with more results to deliver.

Kiwi artist Randa gives the video a dynamic boost with their authentic flow, delivering lines such as: I know what you're thinking, I'm young I'm healthy / The virus won't affect me, how can Pfizer help me?

Together, the two performers use their light-hearted comedic style to break down a serious issue in an engaging fashion, with help from some funky dance moves belonging to the nation’s leading scientists.

Making her debut as a featured rap artist, Siouxsie Wiles was ready to lay down some lines for the cause.

“I’m not a huge hip-hop head but I was happy to contribute to this message,” says Siouxsie.

Rindelaub was impressed by Wiles’ fearless delivery on the mic.

“Rap videos are not an area of comfort for academics. Seeing these science legends give it their all on camera just shows how strongly they feel about the importance of vaccines,” he says.

Vax the Nation is being released via YouTube on 2nd December 2021 and can be found here: https://youtu.be/sQwW58ev7BE.

