Salmonella Dub Reschedule Tour Dates + Add New Shows For 2022

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

At last, after many months of uncertainty and postponements, Salmonella Dub are pleased to be able to announce their reshaped and rescheduled RETURN TO OUR KŌWHAI 2022 tour dates!

Despite all the challenges that lockdown brings, the Salmonella Dub whanau kept the wheels in motion and have come out swinging with an extensive tour run that hits all the sweet summer spots, nationwide. Not only that, they somehow managed three weeks of rehearsing the live show, finished off their upcoming 22 track album, launched their free DUBapp media player, and wrapped up a video for the third single ‘Return to our Kōwhai’ feat. Whirimako Black, due out Friday 10 December.

New shows in Coroglen, Whakatane, Marahau and Dunedin have been added to the tour run, and multiple festival performances are now scheduled for Mangawhai, Wanaka, Waitangi, New Plymouth and Dunedin.

The Havelock North, Tauranga, Auckland, and Christchurch shows are all rescheduled dates for the same venues, to make it as easy as possible for ticket-holders to either redeem or refund as needed:

All tickets for these shows are completely transferable to the new dates, simply hold onto your ticket

Any ticket-holders that are unable to attend the new show dates can get a refund from their point of purchase (less transaction fees). For any queries, please go to salmonelladub.com/dubstopstore

Salmonella Dub are thrilled to finally be getting ready for an extended summer road trip performing at the biggest summer festivals and playing in some of Aotearoa’s most loved and scenic holiday locales. It’s time to get your friends and whanau together to make some fun summer memories once again, with Salmonella Dub at a Return To Our Kōwhai show.

TICKETS TO ALL SHOWS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Check www.salmonelladub.com for all details

