When The Facts Change Among Apple Podcasts’ Top 10 New Shows For 2021

The Spinoff Podcast Network is thrilled to announce When the Facts Change has been named one of Apple Podcasts’ top 10 new shows in Aotearoa for 2021.

Each year, Apple recognises the best and most popular podcasts for their exceptional content, unique ability to engage audiences and innovation in craft, spanning production, presentation, sound design and more, that expand the definition of podcasting and deepen its impact on listeners worldwide.

Curated by a world-class editorial team, Apple Podcasts’ Best of 2021 features shows that provide listeners with a powerful sense of connection in a challenging and uncertain time.

For Aotearoa this includes a list of the top ten new shows, as selected by Apple Podcasts, with When the Facts Change featuring alongside two other locally produced series, Red Line (RNZ) and Collapse (Stuff). The rest of the list comprises international hit series including West Cork, Bed of Lies, Absolutely Mental and We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle.

Together with Kiwibank, The Spinoff Podcast Network launched When the Facts Change in March this year. The series is an essential weekly deep dive covering the intersection of economics, business and politics in Aotearoa, hosted by legendary economics journalist Bernard Hickey and featuring a range of expert guests. Over 40 episodes of When the Facts Change have been released so far – and there’s plenty more to be discussed as we move into 2022.

Follow When the Facts Change on your favourite provider to get new episodes as soon as they’re released

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

© Scoop Media

