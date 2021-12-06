Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Learn More About Freedom Camping Changes At Public Webinars

Monday, 6 December 2021, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The first in a series of information-sharing webinars outlining improvements to freedom camping is being held this week.

The changes were announced in Queenstown last week by Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, with the new rules designed to better protect the environment, lift the quality of tourism, and reduce the negative impact on communities.

MBIE is hosting the webinars, and will give people the chance to learn more about the freedom camping changes, along with asking any questions they may have. The first webinar is scheduled for this Wednesday at 7pm, while the others will be held 10 December, 5:30pm; 14 December, 5:30pm and 15 December, 7pm.

Karl Woodhead, Acting General Manager, MBIE Tourism says the changes are significant and aimed at improving the sustainability of freedom camping.

“By strengthening the freedom camping system, the Government is ensuring the right vehicles are used in the right places for freedom camping, as well as placing some higher expectations on campers.

“It is important anyone who is interested in freedom camping is up to date with what the changes mean for them,” Mr Woodhead says.

There will be a two year phase-in period giving vehicle owners time to get their vehicles upgraded if required. The new regulations will require anyone wanting to freedom camp on local or regional council land to be in a certified self-contained vehicle, which means these vehicles must have a fixed toilet. Councils may opt to designate some areas as being suitable for non-certified vehicles.

“There is a lot of interest in these changes with MBIE receiving more than 5,000 submissions during the consultation period earlier this year.

“MBIE has organised a series of webinars to help people understand what the changes could mean for them. This will be a great opportunity to learn more and how they might impact those interested in freedom camping,” says Mr Woodhead.

More information, including how to register for a webinar, is on the MBIE website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 