Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards ­Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa Semi-Finalists Announced For Seven Categories

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office announce the Semi-Finalists in seven categories for the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­­Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa. From thousands of nominations, these remarkable New Zealanders stood out; identified by our independent judging panel as upholding the mana and spirit of this much-loved awards programme.

2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa Semi-Finalists:

Dame Hinewehi Mohi DNZM (Havelock North) – Singer, songwriter and producer, Hinewehi Mohi is an artist of iconic status, who has championed the development of bilingual music, television production, music therapy and advocacy for te reo and tikanga Māori.

Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru Patron of the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards says, “Once again, it’s been an extraordinary year – marked with deep challenges, exhilarating celebrations and courageous decisions. And through it all, our Semi-Finalists have each demonstrated their unwavering commitment to making this country a better place for us all – stepping up to act as ‘pou,’ as support and strength for whanau, for communities, for our country and beyond. It’s an honour and a privilege to play a role in acknowledging the achievements of our 2022 Semi-Finalists. Ngā mihi nunui ki a koutou katoa.”

In its 13th year, the annual Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards celebrate Kiwi from all walks of life; those who inspire, give hope and lead across seven Award categories. Included in the categories this year is a new award dedicated to recognising those who are ensuring the future of our environment – The Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau.

Earlier this year, the Awards Office called on New Zealanders to honour extraordinary Kiwi, those who use their passion to make Aotearoa a better place, by casting a nomination. Thousands of nominations were then rigorously evaluated by an independent and diverse judging panel, and the 10 Semi-Finalists per category selected.

All Semi-Finalists go on for consideration in the next round of judging, where they are carefully whittled down to just three Finalists in each Award category, to be announced Tuesday 22 February. Category Winners will be revealed at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner, set to take place on Thursday 31 March 2022 in Tāmaki Makaurau.

To learn more about the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa Semi-Finalists and their incredible stories, visit www.nzawards.org.nz.

Category Award Semi-Finalists for 2022:

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Matatahi o Te Tau

Abbas Nazari (Christchurch) – Abbas Nazari’s journey as a refugee from Afghanistan to New Zealand at the age of seven is harrowing, but in equal measure the success he’s achieved since then is astonishing.

(Tauranga) Rangipo Takuira-Mita is a young innovator working with a group of environmental leaders to inspire the restoration of tupuna mātauranga, encouraging caring communities that nurture nature. Sophie Pascoe (Christchurch) – Sophie Pascoe is a top athlete, winning 11 Paralympic gold medals and four Commonwealth gold medals. She has shown New Zealanders that any set-back is surmountable.

(Christchurch) Sophie Pascoe is a top athlete, winning 11 Paralympic gold medals and four Commonwealth gold medals. She has shown New Zealanders that any set-back is surmountable. Stan Walker (Whanganui) – Stan Walker is a New Zealand musician who aims to use his voice to keep te reo Māori alive and promote all the gifts of te ao Māori.

Tayla Nasmith (Auckland) – At just 12 years old, Tayla Nasmith started a charity for mothers to be. Partnering with Police and midwives, Tayla works to provide essentials for those in greatest need.

Zak Devey (Huapai) – Zak Devey's mahi is helping young prisoners be creative and self-reflective with writing. The university student runs creative writing workshops at Mt Eden Prison to support the hauora of young men.

(Auckland) At just 12 years old, Tayla Nasmith started a charity for mothers to be. Partnering with Police and midwives, Tayla works to provide essentials for those in greatest need. Zak Devey (Huapai) – Zak Devey’s mahi is helping young prisoners be creative and self-reflective with writing. The university student runs creative writing workshops at Mt Eden Prison to support the hauora of young men.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Matapuputu o Te Tau

Boyd Klap CNZM QSO (Wellington) – Touring the Anne Frank exhibition throughout New Zealand, Boyd Klap has worked hard to promote inclusive communities and to end discrimination.

(Auckland) A strong presence in her Manukau community, Hansa Naran has spent decades using her voice to speak up for the rights of others, in 2021 she has been busy as a translator for the Indian community, an advocate for gender equality, and a fundraiser for Covid-19 relief support. Murdoch Ross (Whangārei) – Murdoch Ross is a visionary who’s turned his ideas into action, championing the development of numerous community facilities in his home town of Whangārei.

(Whangārei) – Te Warihi Hetaraka’s work in arts as a leader, adviser and practitioner has centred around passing on mātauranga Māori traditional knowledge systems. Terry Foster (Auckland) – Terry Foster is a pioneer community-led housing, his work with not-for-profit housing provider, Abbeyfield New Zealand, has changed the landscape for retired living options.

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo O Te Tau

Angus Brown (Auckland) – Angus Brown is the founder of neuroscience developed brain food, Ārepa, a drink proven to enhance cognitive function.

(Auckland) ) CEO of Soul Machines, Mark Sagar is leading the way for intelligent, AI design. From his R&D lab in Auckland he is generating an international reputation as a pioneer in the field. Rereata Mākiha (Northland) – Rereata Mākiha believes in the power of sharing knowledge and using oral traditions - korero-tuku-iho to connect and educate the next generation.

(Auckland) Saia Latu is an entrepreneur and founder of TROW Group, a deconstruction and waste management company that supports environmentally sustainable repurposing of construction materials. Sarah Brown (Christchurch) – Sarah Brown is a communications specialist, who alongside husband Matt Brown, runs ‘She’s not your rehab’, the social movement promoting violence free communities and changing men's lives.



Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

Brianne West (Christchurch) ­– Brianne West has changed the face of beauty products the world over, establishing the regenerative beauty and personal care brand, Ethique, that fosters scientific innovation while remaining firmly focused on protecting the planet.

(Wellington) – Kaya Freeman is a young environmentalist making an impact with her leadership of Forest & Bird Youth, restoring wild places and wildlife. Professor Bronwyn Hayward MNZM (Christchurch) – University of Canterbury Professor, Bronwyn Hayward, is an esteemed academic, whose work on climate change, sustainability and youth politics has been influential globally. She was a lead author on the UN’s IPCC Special Report on 1.5C and is a member of the IPCC’s core writing team.

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Nga Pou Whirinaki o Te Tau

Dignity – Dignity was created by Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam to provide free period products in Aotearoa. Sixty-two workplaces now support Dignity’s Buy-one, Give-one initiative that helps thousands of people living in period poverty.

The Matakaoa community worked together to keep Covid-19 out of its town, uniting in a shared purpose to keep people safe, they achieved exemplary vaccination rates. New Zealand Falcons – The New Zealand Falcons are a gay and inclusive rugby team providing an environment for everyone to participate in rugby. The team's kaupapa of manaakitanga and whanaungatanga embraces players to be confident and be themselves while focusing on fun and personal development.

The New Zealand Falcons are a gay and inclusive rugby team providing an environment for everyone to participate in rugby. The team's kaupapa of manaakitanga and whanaungatanga embraces players to be confident and be themselves while focusing on fun and personal development. Te Rarawa Noho Taiao group – Te Rarawa’s Noho Taiao is an intensive, hands-on science hui for young people, the kaupapa aims to increase the number of rangatahi Māori pursuing careers in science, environmental sustainability, technology and business.

Te Rarawa’s Noho Taiao is an intensive, hands-on science hui for young people, the kaupapa aims to increase the number of rangatahi Māori pursuing careers in science, environmental sustainability, technology and business. Para Kore Marae – Para Kore Marae’s innovative education programme, with community waste expert Jacqui Forbes at the helm, supports iwi, hapu and whānau to create a zero waste, carbon-neutral future for Aotearoa.

– Para Kore Marae’s innovative education programme, with community waste expert Jacqui Forbes at the helm, supports iwi, hapu and whānau to create a zero waste, carbon-neutral future for Aotearoa. Perfectly Imperfect Charitable Trust – Perfectly Imperfect salvages fresh fruit and vegetables otherwise deemed too unattractive for market, and in the process supports growers and gifts nutritious food to people in need.

– Perfectly Imperfect salvages fresh fruit and vegetables otherwise deemed too unattractive for market, and in the process supports growers and gifts nutritious food to people in need. Soldiers Rd - Taaniko and Vienna Nordstrom – Taaniko and Vienna Nordstrom’s project, Behind the Wire, takes the portraits of men in prison and provides an uplifting experience that helps shift their self-perception.

– Taaniko and Vienna Nordstrom’s project, Behind the Wire, takes the portraits of men in prison and provides an uplifting experience that helps shift their self-perception. Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand – The Supreme Sikh Society builds community facilities, runs food banks and connects people with support in tough times; its volunteers open their hearts and resources to the community around them.

The Supreme Sikh Society builds community facilities, runs food banks and connects people with support in tough times; its volunteers open their hearts and resources to the community around them. The Polynesian Panther Party – The Polynesian Panther Party has been advocating for Pasifika rights for fifty years, and is considered a leader in community-based activism.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o Te Tau

Alice Mander (Wellington) – Alice Mander is a law student, activist and writer. Her reflections on living with a disability offer insight into the disparities that exist in the world, she is a vocal student politician and is effecting change on campus.

(Auckland) Dame Areta Koopu is an activist and advocate for women’s health; a former Māori Women's Welfare League President, Human Rights Commissioner and a Waitangi Tribunal member she is an outstanding thinker and leader within New Zealand. Dave Letele (Henderson) – Dave Letele is the founder of the not-for-profit Brown Buttabean Motivation programme – a free, gym-based weight-loss programme that has inspired thousands of New Zealanders to get fit and get healthy.

(Auckland) – The General Manager of Auckland’s Graeme Dingle Foundation, Sian Neary looks after 42 staff members who support 9,000 tamariki in the region. During lockdown Sian was instrumental in creating the Tamariki Talks programmes, providing educational content for Papa Kāinga TV. Te Warihi Kokowai Hetaraka (Whangārei) – Te Warihi Kokowai Hetaraka was Pou Whakahaere at Te Puni Kōkiri for ten years, he is a senior New Zealand artist and cultural leader; committed to developing and sharing matauranga Māori, he is an esteemed teacher and mentor.

