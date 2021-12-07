Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Girls In GirlGuiding Can Now Earn A Period Badge

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: GirlGuiding NZ

Programme aims to show periods are nothing to be embarrassed about.

In a move to show that periods are nothing to be embarrassed about, GirlGuiding New Zealand has added a new ‘Oi, Period’ badge to its roster.

Developed in partnership with Organic Initiative (Oi), a New Zealand company that makes environmentally-friendly period products, the ‘Oi, Period’ badge aims to remove the stigma around periods, educate on the practical and cultural aspects and empower young people to take a stand against period inequity.

“Roughly half the population will get their period, yet from a young age there seems to be a view that periods are to be hidden away, not discussed and dealt with in private,” says GirlGuiding New Zealand Chief Executive Susan Coleman. “Our programme is designed to do just the opposite by sparking conversations and encouraging girls to ask questions.

“There are now around 400 Guides and Rangers who are already wearing their Oi Period Badge with pride, with many more working towards completing the clauses to earn the badge in the new year,” she says.

“The alignment with Oi is a natural fit as they share our commitment to health and sustainability – something we know young people also care deeply about.”

Guides and Rangers aged 9 and a half years and older can earn the badge by participating in a range of activities such as donating period products to local marae or Women’s Refuge, writing letters and meeting with school principals to advocate for free period products in schools, finding out how they can use their voice to help break the period poverty cycle, explore how menstruation was celebrated in the past and why that has changed, and learn about traditional Maori views and tikanga surrounding periods.

14-year-old Ranger, Jessica attended an Oi Period Badge overnight camp, held for the Papawai Rangers and Morrinsville Senior Guides. “The camp provided a safe environment for everyone to learn and share about periods. The activities were relevant and taught everyone something and also enlightened me to the situations around the world involving this topic. I really enjoyed it and had heaps of fun while learning about this topic”.

Helen Robinson, Oi’s CEO said her company is committed to ‘normalising’ one of the most normal and necessary bodily functions so menstruators don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed.

“The government’s new free period products in schools programme, together with initiatives like the Oi Period badge for GirlGuiding NZ, all help to mainstream the topic and empower young menstruators. And while there is still some way to go, it does feel like the momentum is shifting in the right direction!” says Robinson.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from GirlGuiding NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 