Outward Bound Appoints New School Director | Kaitohu A Te Kura

Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand has appointed Hamish Reid to the role of its School Director | Kaitohu a te Kura.

The School Director has the responsibility for the delivery of all courses that Outward Bound runs and the day-to-day management of the school at Anakiwa, attended by more than 2,000 students each year.

Hamish comes to the role with more than 15 years’ experience in the outdoor education industry; the past six years as Outward Bound Health and Safety Manager | Pou Haumaru/Hauora. Previous roles have seen Hamish deliver education programmes with the Department of Conservation, the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), Tai Poutini Polytech and the Search and the Rescue Institute of New Zealand (SARINZ).

Outward Bound Chief Executive Malindi McLean, says Hamish’s appointment is testament to his highly developed outdoor education skills, and his professional and caring leadership style.

“Hamish has been a valued member of the Outward Bound team for the past six years and we are thrilled he has taken this next step in his career. His calm demeanour will complement the often complex daily management that is required in the role and he has already shown commitment to ensuring quality course outcomes in a safe and supportive environment,” says Malindi.

Hamish steps into the role vacated by Simon Graney, who had been in the role for six years.

“We are thrilled that Simon remains in the Outward Bound whānau in the newly created role of Strategy and Innovation Director. We are deeply appreciative of Simon’s dedication and expertise in his six years as School Director,” she said.

Hamish says he is most looking forward to supporting staff to be their best when he starts his role on 1 December.

“It's the combination of Outward Bound's proven Kaupapa, passionate staff and motivated students that makes an Outward Bound course special. I want to support our Anakiwa team to be their best, so that they can then help students to fulfil their potential. Outward Bound’s values of wana, haepapa and aroha; passion, responsibility and compassion, are more important now than ever. “

© Scoop Media

