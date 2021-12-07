Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Outward Bound Appoints New School Director | Kaitohu A Te Kura

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 9:54 am
Press Release: Outward Bound

Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand has appointed Hamish Reid to the role of its School Director | Kaitohu a te Kura.

The School Director has the responsibility for the delivery of all courses that Outward Bound runs and the day-to-day management of the school at Anakiwa, attended by more than 2,000 students each year.

Hamish comes to the role with more than 15 years’ experience in the outdoor education industry; the past six years as Outward Bound Health and Safety Manager | Pou Haumaru/Hauora. Previous roles have seen Hamish deliver education programmes with the Department of Conservation, the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), Tai Poutini Polytech and the Search and the Rescue Institute of New Zealand (SARINZ).

Outward Bound Chief Executive Malindi McLean, says Hamish’s appointment is testament to his highly developed outdoor education skills, and his professional and caring leadership style.

“Hamish has been a valued member of the Outward Bound team for the past six years and we are thrilled he has taken this next step in his career. His calm demeanour will complement the often complex daily management that is required in the role and he has already shown commitment to ensuring quality course outcomes in a safe and supportive environment,” says Malindi.

Hamish steps into the role vacated by Simon Graney, who had been in the role for six years.

“We are thrilled that Simon remains in the Outward Bound whānau in the newly created role of Strategy and Innovation Director. We are deeply appreciative of Simon’s dedication and expertise in his six years as School Director,” she said.

Hamish says he is most looking forward to supporting staff to be their best when he starts his role on 1 December.

“It's the combination of Outward Bound's proven Kaupapa, passionate staff and motivated students that makes an Outward Bound course special. I want to support our Anakiwa team to be their best, so that they can then help students to fulfil their potential. Outward Bound’s values of wana, haepapa and aroha; passion, responsibility and compassion, are more important now than ever. “

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Outward Bound on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 