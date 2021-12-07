What’s Streaming This January On Shudder In New Zealand

NEW MOVIE PREMIERES AND NEW SERIES

PLUS NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S GROWING LIBRARY, INCLUDING GENRE CLASSICS AND RECENT FAN FAVOURITES

NEW SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS

For the Sake of Vicious – Shudder Exclusive

New Film Premieres 6th January

Romina, an overworked nurse and single mother, returns home from her late shift on Halloween night to find a maniac hiding out with a bruised and beaten hostage. When an unexpected wave of violent intruders descends upon her home, the trio realise that the only way out of the situation is to work together and fight for their survival. Starring Colin Paradine, Lora Burke, Nick Smyth.

Directed by Gabriel Carrer and Reese Eveneshen.

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror - Shudder Exclusive

New Documentary Premieres 10th January

From writer/director/co-producer Kier-La Janisse comes "a seductive mega-text" (Indiewire) through the history of folk horror, featuring clips from over 200 films and interviews with more than 50 filmmakers, authors and scholars that explore the rural roots, occult creeds and cultural lore that continue to shape international cinema. An "astounding achievement" (Screen Anarchy) that Rue Morgue calls "an unprecedented journey into where folk horror has been, where it's going and ultimately what it says about humanity." Audience Award Winner SXSW 2021 and Fantasia International Film Festival 2021, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched has been hailed as "brilliant" (AV Club) and "mind-blowingly epic" (Film Threat) and stands as perhaps the definitive genre documentary of our time.

Written, directed and co-produced by: Kier-La Janisse

The Last Thing Mary Saw – Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 20th January

Southold, New York, 1843: Young Mary (Stefanie Scott, Insidious Chapter 3), blood trickling from behind the blindfold tied around her eyes, is interrogated about the events surrounding her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, we witness Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finding fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor (Isabelle Fuhrman, Orphan), the home’s maid. Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination to be dealt with as severely as possible. The couple attempts to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger (Rory Culkin, Lords of Chaos) and the revelation of greater forces at work.

Directed by Edoardo Vitaletti.

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster – Shudder Exclusive

New Documentary Premieres 27th January

Beginning just before his debut as Frankenstein’s creation, Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster compellingly explores the life and legacy of a cinema legend, presenting a perceptive history of the genre he personified. His films were long derided as hokum and attacked by censors. But his phenomenal popularity and pervasive influence endures, inspiring some of our greatest actors and directors into the 21st Century – among them Guillermo Del Toro, Ron Perlman, Roger Corman & John Landis all of whom and many more contribute their personal insights and anecdotes.

Directed by Thomas Hamilton.

NEW SHUDDER SERIES

Etheria: Season 3

New Series Premieres 18th January

Etheria Season 3 takes viewers to strange new worlds with episodes directed by women about medieval warlords and magicians, musical androids, apocalyptic western gunslingers, inescapable time loops, dead body buddy comedies, middle-aged female mercenary assassins, homicidal hairstylists, demented surreal slashers, and spare body parts.

THE FOLK HORROR COLLECTION

As a companion to the streaming premiere of Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, the definitive documentary on folk horror, Shudder is proud to present a collection of films in the genre, including new additions Alison’s Birthday, Edge of the Knife and Eyes of Fire on 11th January, along with City of the Dead, The Hallow, Impetigore, Jug Face, The Last Wave, Messiah of Evil, The Noonday Witch and Prevenge, already available as part of Shudder’s movie library.

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S LIBRARY

4th January

Meander

After getting a car ride from an unknown man, Lisa wakes up in a tube. On her arm is strapped a bracelet with a countdown. She quickly understands that every 8 minutes, fire burns an occupied section. She has no choice but to crawl into safe sections to survive. To know why she’s there and how to get out, Lisa will have to face the memories of her dead daughter.

The Source of Shadows

A series of stories woven together by one of our most primal fears, the fear of the unknown.

11th January

Eyes of Fire

A preacher is accused of adultery, and he and his followers are chased out of town. They become stranded in an isolated forest, which is haunted by the spirits of long dead Native Americans.

Alison’s Birthday

Getting its first official release since the VHS era, this Australian paranormal cult is unearthed! During a Ouija board session with her teenaged friends, 16-year-old Alison gets a message from beyond the grave not to go home for her 19th birthday. Fast forward three years later to the week of her 19th: she gets a call from her mother that they’re having a party to celebrate, and they want her there alone.

Edge of the Knife

Edge of the Knife is a feature length Haida language film about pride, tragedy, and penance. Adiits’ii, the lead character in the film, is mentally and physically pushed to the brink of survival and becomes Gaagiixiid/Gaagiid — the Haida Wildman. The Gaagiixiid is one of Haida’s most popular stories, sustained over the years though song and performance.

18th January

The Devil Below

A group of four amateur adventurers who specialize in exploring remote and forsaken places pay a visit to Shookum Hills, a town in the remote Appalachian Mountains, which was abandoned decades ago due to a mysterious coal mine fire.

Green Room

A band straying into a secluded part of the Pacific Northwest stumbles onto a horrific act of violence. Because they are the only witnesses, they become the targets of a terrifying gang of skinheads who want to make sure all the evidence is eliminated. Starring Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat and a terrifying Patrick Stewart.

Southbound

On a desolate stretch of desert highway, two men on the run from their past, a band on their way to the next gig, a man struggling to get home, a brother in search of his long-lost sister and a family on vacation are forced to confront their worst fears and darkest secrets in these interwoven tales of terror and remorse on the open road. With segements from the directors of Ready or Not, The Night House and Body at Brighton Rock.

All Cheerleaders Die

When tragedy rocks Blackfoot High, rebellious outsider Maddy shocks the student body by joining the cheerleading squad. This decision drives a rift between Maddy and her ex-girlfriend Leena - a loner who claims to practice the dark arts. After a confrontation with the football team, Maddy and her new cheerleader friends are sent on a supernatural roller coaster ride which leaves a path of destruction none of them may be able to escape.

28th January

Come True

A teenage runaway takes part in a sleep study that becomes a nightmarish descent into the depths of her mind and a frightening examination of the power of dreams.

