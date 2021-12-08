Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Olympic Superstar Hamish Bond To Take On Otago Rally

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 3:51 pm
Press Release: NZ Rally Championship

Three-time Olympic gold medallist, Hamish Bond, will make his rallying debut at next year’s Otago Rally when he becomes guest driver at the event in April 2022.

The international rowing legend, who has won gold medals in three consecutive Olympic Games across two separate rowing disciplines, and bronze in road cycling in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, today took to the gravel in Christchurch in his first driving test with his rally team, Jeff Judd’s Magnum Motorsport.

Bond says the opportunity to compete in the Otago Rally was “irresistible” and today’s experience was “a great introduction to rally”.

“This was my second time in a rally car, but it’s pretty different being at the steering wheel rather than getting a ride with Emma Gilmour,” says Bond, 35.

“There were a few butt clenching moments, but I’m pretty pleased with how it went. It’s fantastic to have such an awesome new experience at this stage of my sporting career.


“Rallying is something very different for me, but I’m always up for a new challenge and having such an experienced and supportive team behind me made it much easier considering my novice rank. I’ve spent 99% of my driving life in an automatic so driving a manual was hard enough without trying to go fast on the gravel.”

Organisers behind the event, say they are thrilled to have Bond onboard as for the 2022 event, which continues to attract new faces to the sport of rallying.

Last year’s Rally welcomed motorcycling stars Avalon Biddle and Aaron Slight, who both enjoyed their experiences driving through Otago’s scenic landscape.

"We are thrilled that Hamish is onboard for 2022. As a world-class sportsperson, an inspiring athlete and a fantastic guy who is up for a new challenge, we believe he’ll make an excellent ambassador for our event,” Rally spokesperson Roger Oakley says.

“Our goal is that Hamish has the most enjoyable week of sport he has had in a long time, and I know the rallying family will welcome him into the fold.”

The Otago Rally, which will run from April 8-10, 2022, has also secured additional funding from the Regional Events Fund to help support the growing event. The REF programme is part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise’s suite of COVID-19 recovery initiatives.

Dunedin City Mayor Aaron Hawkins, who rode in Rally legend Hayden Paddon’s electric car at the super stage of this year’s event, says he was pleased to see the Rally’s growing commitment to sustainability measures. Off-setting carbon emissions and embracing biofuels and EVs all align with the fund’s core criteria and the city’s strategic goals.

“The Rally has established a strong national and international following over the years, and now has the opportunity to build on this through the Regional Events Fund,” Mayor Hawkins says.

“I look forward to watching the rally grow and diversify to attract new visitors, which in turn will benefit our local economy and further our reputation as an excellent destination for events.”

Fans will have a chance to see Hamish Bond during the Otago Rally at the ceremonial start in the Octagon on Friday, April 8, at the service parks or the Super Stage in Dunedin on Saturday April 9.

The Otago Rally is the first round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, and is grateful for the support of Dunedin City Council Premier Event funding.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Rally Championship on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 