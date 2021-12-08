Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Puna Waiora: The Distinguished Weavers Of Te Kāhui Whiritoi

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 6:02 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Ranui Ngarimu ONZM (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Ngāti Mutunga) Kahu Poa 2003 Harakeke, pākihi, muka, emiemi, tikumu Collection of Ranui Ngarimu, Christchurch.

The art of Māori weaving, under threat 40 years ago, is celebrating its survival against overwhelming odds in a world first exhibition, Te Puna Waiora: The Distinguished Weavers of Te Kāhui Whiritoi.

Two years in the making, this major exhibition opens at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū on 18 December 2021, with the opening to be attended by former Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy, academic Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku and some of the world-class weavers whose work the show celebrates.

Gathering the work produced by te Kāhui Whiritoi, a pantheon of Māori weavers considered to be the most accomplished of them all, Te Puna Waiora lets visitors experience the exquisite details of a range of items – cloaks, tukutuku panels, tāniko, kete, footwear, hats, necklaces and more – all made by master weavers. 

This exhibition is a partnership between Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū and Te Roopu Raranga Whatu O Aotearoa, with support from Toi Māori.

“The importance of raranga within te ao Māori cannot be overstated,” says Christchurch Art Gallery curator Nathan Pōhio.

“It provides ways to understand the world. Without this knowledge and technology, many traditional customs and cultural narratives risk falling away.

“Within traditional Māori society, raranga was part of everyday existence—clothing, kete, tukutuku, pōhā, fishing nets, rope and hīnaki all contributed to the sustainability of Māori life. Today, raranga thrives, and continues to support sustainable action and engagement with the environment, remaining true to the mātauranga Māori, tikanga and kawa established at its beginning.

Te Kāhui Whiritoi means the gathering of many hands for the purpose of weaving. The group was formalised in 2006 by Te Roopu Raranga Whatu o Aotearoa and Toi Māori Aotearoa.

“Te Kāhui Whiritoi was formed in 2006 to acknowledge the mana and contribution to raranga of the senior master weavers of Aotearoa, who strove to save and uphold the traditions of raranga. Early masters, like Diggeress Te Kanawa, broke with tradition by sharing exclusive practices among one another beyond their own iwi or hapū.“

Te Puna Waiora is the first exhibition in the world to celebrate the great mana of te Kāhui Whiritoi, these senior Māori weavers, and the complexity and beauty of their work,” Mr Pōhio says.

Te Puna Waiora lets visitors examine the inside and outside of garments and other items, appreciating the depth of mātauranga Māori (knowledge) in pieces that could take months or years to create. 

Te Puna Waiora showcases work by te Kāhui Whiritoi members Cath Brown, Emily Rangitiaria Schuster, Whero o te Rangi Bailey, Te Aue Davis, Matekino Lawless, Eddie Maxwell, Saana Waitai Murray, Riria Smith, Toi Te Rito Maihi, Ranui Ngarimu, Reihana Parata, Connie Pewhairangi-Potae, Madeleine Sophie Tangohau, Mere Walker, Pareaute Nathan, Sonia Snowden and Christina Hurihia Wirihana.

A beautifully produced hardcover book to mark the exhibition, Te Puna Waiora: The Distinguished Weavers of Te Kāhui Whiritoi, is available at the Design Store in Christchurch Art Gallery and at bookstores around the country. Rich with photo illustrations, it includes essays and stories in te reo Māori and English – many told in the voices of the master weavers themselves, or their descendants.

Te Puna Waiora runs from 18 December 2021 to 3 April 2022. There will also be a number of scheduled weekend weaving workshops where visitors can come and see weavers in action.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 