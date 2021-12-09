Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Richard Taylor Designs Tūī For 2021 Aotearoa Music Award

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Music Awards

he winners at this year’s Aotearoa Music Awards will be presented with a unique Tūī, designed and created by Wētā Workshop CEO and creative director, Richard Taylor and the team at Wētā Workshop.

A long-time contributor to the creative industries in New Zealand, Richard and his team have provided creative service work for local and international films, TV series and location based experiences. Best known for their work on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Avatar, Gallipoli – the Scale of our War and most recently their Unleashed experience in Sky City in Auckland.

“It’s an absolute thrill to be creating the 2021 Tūī for this year’s Aotearoa Music Awards. Music has always played a major role in my life - I can still remember listening to Radio B with Karen Hay on a radio my dad made when I was a young kid living in rural Auckland,” says Taylor.

“And of course - when I moved to Wellington after finishing high school, I discovered Radio Active and have been an avid fan ever since.

“A huge highlight of my work over the past 30+ years has been the opportunity to collaborate with Wellington-based composer and multi-instrumentalist Tane Upjohn – Beatson. We have now worked on Gallipoli – The scale of our War, Bug Lab and most recently our Unleashed experience in Auckland.

“Using music in such a powerful way in support of the narrative and emotion of our exhibitions and so significantly enhance the experience for our guests has been immensely uplifting for me.”

Taylor’s favourite New Zealand bands have included Screaming Meemees, Toy Love, Newmatics, Instigators, Headless Chickens, Blam Blam Blam - or anything from Don McGlashan - Rhombus, Fat Freddy’s Drop and Ghidrah.

Recorded Music New Zealand Kaiwhakahaere o Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa Sarah Owen is honoured to have Taylor involved with this year’s award ceremony.

“At the heart of the Aotearoa Music Awards is the celebration of creativity from our artists, and we think this year’s Tūī is a great reflection of that creative energy and passion,” says Owen.

Design inspired by nature

Joining Dick Frizzell (2018) and Boh Runga (2019), Taylor’s take on the iconic award is inspired by the beauty of the Tūī bird, as well as Aotearoa’s native flora and fauna.

“The twisting forms of the piece are suggestive of the way Tūī perch on a branch while turning their bodies to feed on kowhai flowers,” says Taylor.

“The interweaving helix in the body forms are representative of the weaving together of musical inspiration to make a song or composition, and at the foot of this spiral is a G-Clef - acknowledging one of the foundations of the music celebrated by the award.”

The whole piece is underlit by a soft pale green light, illuminating the sculpture and capturing the iridescence of the Tūī feathers in the light.

The Tūī will be presented to this year’s winners at the Aotearoa Music Awards on Friday 17th December 2021.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Aotearoa Music Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 