Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Netball's Finest Recognised At 2021 NZ Netball Awards

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 8:01 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Thanks to a stellar year in the ANZ Premiership and with the Silver Ferns, inspirational defender Sulu Fitzpatrick has taken out the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award at the 2021 NZ Netball Awards, presented by ANZ.

Recognised as the best netballer across all competitions and campaigns, the 29-year-old completed a defining 2021 through her influential play and irrepressible leadership skills while upholding the mana and values of the Silver Ferns.

Assuming the captaincy in 2021, Fitzpatrick led the Mystics to an historic maiden ANZ Premiership title, claiming the first silverware for an Auckland team since the introduction of franchise netball in 1998. Fitzpatrick’s contribution was further recognised when she was elevated to Silver Ferns vice-captain later in the year.

After lifting to new levels in 2021, ever-present midcourter Samantha Winders was named Silver Ferns Player of the Year. With her leadership and consistency skills to the fore, Winders was just one of three Silver Ferns to play in all seven internationals against the Australian Diamonds and England Roses.

The Dame Lois Muir Supreme and Silver Ferns Player of the Year awards were decided by votes from coaches and fellow Silver Ferns players.

Still in the infancy of her elite-level career, Paris Lokotui won the perfect accolade as Aspiring Silver Fern after an impressive first season with the Central Pulse while also being called into the Silver Ferns training squad for this year’s Cadbury Netball Series against the England Roses and Aotearoa Men.

In a celebration of netball excellence across 2021, super-consistent and athletic defender Karin Burger was crowned ANZ Premiership Player of the Year. Burger was a star turn for the Mainland Tactix throughout the season, completing the league with 48 intercepts (ranked first), 69 deflections (ranked second) and 27 rebounds (ranked second) while pocketing six MVP accolades along the way.

In her fifth season as head coach, Helene Wilson was named ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year after guiding the Mystics to the title for the first time in their 14-year history.

After whistling 113 games in elite domestic competition, Southland’s well-performed Kristie Simpson continued to excel throughout the season to claim the ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year award.

Top shot Saviour Tui won the National Netball League Player of the Year after an outstanding individual season. A fully contracted player with the Mystics, Tui played all nine NNL matches for the Northern Marvels in 2021, going on to lead all shooters with 337 goals (ranked first) for a success return of 91 percent which also ranked her top. Tui was a key contributor in helping the Marvels win the title for the first time.

On the back of an impressive season, Ripeka Pirie was awarded National Netball League Coach of the Year. An influential figure as head coach, Pirie guided the Marvels to an historic first title when they took down the previously unbeaten Northern Comets 64-55 in the Grand Final.

Zak Middleton took out the National Netball League Umpire of the Year award on the back of a strong season which culminated in his appointment, for the first time, of the NNL Grand Final.

Featuring in all nine NNL matches for the title-winning Marvels, promising young defender Carys Stythe was awarded Secondary Schools Player of the Year. Stythe was also a key player for the Auckland 1 team, who won the inaugural Celebration Box Netball NZ U18 Champs.

With her many years as a bench official standing her in good stead, Anne Harrison handled her new role of co-ordinating bench officials during some challenging Covid-19 times to ensure the seamless running of international, ANZ Premiership and NNL matches throughout the year to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official award.

Former Silver Ferns captain Bernice Mene was honoured for her Contribution to the New Zealand Netball Players Association (NZNPA). An original Board member when the NZNPA was formed in 2008, Mene served for 10 years, demonstrating her governance skills and knowledge with an outstanding contribution while providing support to the country’s netball professionals.

Winners were also announced across various areas in the Cadbury volunteer awards categories.

2021 Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award
Sulu Fitzpatrick

2021 MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year
Samantha Winders

2021 Puma Aspiring Silver Fern
Paris Lokotui

2021 Sky Sport Moment of the Year
Silver Ferns Constellation Cup victory

2021 More FM Fan Favourite
Karin Burger

2021 ANZ Premiership Player of the Year
Karin Burger

2021 ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year
Helene Wilson

2021 ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year
Kristie Simpson

2021 NZ Police National Netball League Player of the Year
Saviour Tui

2021 Barfoot & Thompson National Netball League Coach of the Year
Ripeka Pirie

2021 G.J. Gardner National Netball League Umpire of the Year
Zak Middleton

2021 FUJIFILM Secondary Schools Player of the Year
Carys Stythe

2021 Altherm Contribution to NZ Netball Players Association
Bernice Mene

2021 Altherm Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official
Anne Harrison

2021 Cadbury Community Volunteer Champion of the Year
Kim Voigt

2021 Cadbury Volunteer Administrator of the Year
Andrea James

2021 Cadbury Volunteer Coach of the Year
Donna Erceg

2021 Cadbury Volunteer Official of the Year
Kate Ward

2021 Cadbury Youth Volunteer of the Year
Tyler Campbell

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 