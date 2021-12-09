Come From Away | Global Hit Musical To Premiere In New Zealand In 2022

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped.

On September 12, 2001 their stories moved us all.

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, when terrorist attacks on Washington and New York closed US airspace for the first time in history. It was then that 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were diverted to a tiny island, known to locals as ‘The Rock’. Now immortalised in this ground-breaking, Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable real-life story of the ‘come from aways’, the unexpected outpouring of generosity and hospitality they received in Gander, Newfoundland, and it continues to inspire hope and humanity in audiences across the world.

Tickets go on sale at 9am today for the worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY premiering in Auckland and Wellington in April & May.

Currently playing seasons on Broadway, London’s West End, in Sydney, touring North America and soon to reopen in Toronto, COME FROM AWAY opens at The Civic in Auckland on 20 April and the St James Theatre, Wellington, on 20 May. This will be the first international musical to play at The Civic in two years and the first major production to open the newly refurbished St James Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY follows the incredible real-life journey of 7,000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The small community that welcomed the ‘come from aways’ into their lives provided hope and compassion to those in need. Award-winning husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff (book, music and lyrics), travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, compiling their stories to share with the world.

The kindness and spirit of humanity that ensued in the face of crisis; the indelible friendships forged and the anguish of not knowing what had happened to their loved ones, together with a rollicking Celtic-inspired soundtrack, make this musical one of the most celebrated to emerge from Broadway in recent history.

For a strictly limited season COME FROM AWAY will be produced by Rodney Rigby, who brought the original season of Jersey Boys to New Zealand in 2012, and Junkyard Dog Productions, in association with Auckland Live and Wellington NZ. Audiences can book now at comefromaway.co.nz.

“The brilliant COME FROM AWAY tells the story of a small island banding together to overcome extraordinary odds, and we are sure that this world-class production will resonate here, as it has on Broadway, London, Toronto and throughout Australia,” says Mr Rigby. “Now more than ever, COME FROM AWAY wonderfully reflects the kindness and power of community that New Zealand is known for across the world.”

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Be More Chill), costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly’s Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

COME FROM AWAY has won numerous awards including the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley), and four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreography (Kelly Devine), Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music. Additionally, the musical has received five Outer Critics Circle Awards (New York) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards (New York), four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) and six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical.

The recent Australian season saw more accolades for the production, becoming the most successful musical ever staged at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre, breaking box office records across the country, winning five Green Room awards, including Best Production and Best Ensemble, and voted Ticketmaster’s ‘Ticket of the Year’ by Australian audiences in 2019.

AUCKLAND

Venue: The Civic, Queen Street, Auckland.

Dates: Performances from 20 April, 2022.

Times: Tuesday 6.30pm; Wednesday 7.30pm; Thursday 7.30pm; Fridays 7.30pm;

Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm; Sunday 1pm & 6pm.

Tickets: Tickets from $59 *A handling fee of $5 per transaction applies

WELLINGTON

Venue: St James Theatre, Courtenay Place, Wellington.

Dates: Performances from 20 May, 2022.

Times: Tuesday 7.30pm; Wednesday 7.30pm; Thursday 7.30pm; Fridays 7.30pm;

Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm; Sunday 1pm & 6pm.

Tickets: Tickets from $59 *A handling fee from $5 per transaction applies

© Scoop Media

